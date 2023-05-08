Swim team honors Mattison on senior night May 8, 2023 May 8, 2023 Updated 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dana Mattison, a Louisburg senior, competes in the freestyle leg of the medley relay for the Miami County girls swim team. She was recognized on senior night Wednesday, May 3. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSAWATOMIE – The Miami County girls swim team honored Dana Mattison on senior night.Mattison, a senior from Louisburg, won the 200 individual medley and placed second in the 500 freestyle at the home swim meet Wednesday, May 3.The Miami County girls swim team placed fourth in the home meet.Sabra Brueggen, Janie Harth, Cadence Weichert and Mattison placed first in the 200 medley relay, swimming a state qualifying time.Brueggen won the 100 freestyle. She was third in the 100 backstroke.Weichert placed first in the 200 freestyle. She was third in the 100 breaststroke.Hareton won the 100 breaststroke. She was third in the 50-yard freestyle.Grace Morrison, Ashlynn Willard, Elsie Blackmore and Stuebner placed third in the 400 freestyle relay. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThis Is the Hardest College to Get into in ArkansasJenkins stepping down as Paola police chiefDavid Bowie had basic butties on backstage BRITs riderOld North School could become event venuePublic hearings set for unsafe structuresCouncil approves permit for duplexArrest made after undercover narcotics investigationBill CookLouisburg may get its own dog parkHoly Trinity youths celebrate First Communion Images Videos CommentedDebating the future of Always and Furever (2)Letter to the Editor - Sue Davison (1)Jenkins stepping down as Paola police chief (1)Second attempt to override Kelly on tax cut falls short (1)Agencies unite for active shooter training (1) Trending Recipes National Videos Bipartisan cannabis banking reform bill introduced in Senate Fatalities climb at national parks as visitors grow, funding and staffing lag Home Sales Continue to Fall as Mortgage Rates Remain High House passes transgender athlete ban for public school sports Nevada Senate Approves Bill to Safeguard Abortion Rights
