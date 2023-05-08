230412_mr_spt_mattison

Dana Mattison, a Louisburg senior, competes in the freestyle leg of the medley relay for the Miami County girls swim team. She was recognized on senior night Wednesday, May 3.

OSAWATOMIE – The Miami County girls swim team honored Dana Mattison on senior night.

Mattison, a senior from Louisburg, won the 200 individual medley and placed second in the 500 freestyle at the home swim meet Wednesday, May 3.

