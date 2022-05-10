OSAWATOMIE — The Miami County girls swim team celebrated Brianna Shippy, Emma Boehm and Emma Johnson on senior night with a fourth-place finish in the Osawatomie Invitational.
Shippy swam personal records in three of her four events. She was sixth in the 200 freestyle and ninth in the breaststroke.
Boehm competed in two events. She placed 15th in the backstroke and 16th in the 100 freestyle.
Johnson was seventh in the 500 freestyle. She swam a personal best time in the 100 freestyle, placing 10th.
“Our three seniors have been a great foundation for the swim team for their four years of swimming,” Miami County swim team coach Mary Argeropoulos said. “They all work hard day in and day out in practice and are a great asset to the team. This year, they have worked hard and have improved their strokes immensely, and we are going to miss them next season.”
The Miami County girls swim team is comprised of swimmers from Osawatomie, Paola and Louisburg.
Sabra Brueggen won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:24.49. She placed second in the 500 with a time of 5:48.95.
Brueggen has swam state qualifying times in eight events.
Brueggen is ranked ninth in the state in the 100 yard breaststroke, 10th in the 100 yard backstroke, 14th in the 50 yard freestyle, 17th in the 100 yard butterfly, 18th in the 200 yard individual medley, 25th in the 200 yard freestyle.
Dana Mattison was runner-up in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:28.11. She finished fifth in the 100 freestyle. Mattison swam personal records in three of her four events.
Janie Harth, Ashley Branine, Brueggen and Mattison placed second in the 200 freestyle relay.
Cadence Weichert, Branine, Brueggen and Mattison placed third in the 400 freestyle relay.
Addie Stuebner finished fourth in the 100 butterfly.
Shippy placed sixth in the 200 freestyle.
Branine was sixth in the 100 freestyle.
Stuebner finished sixth in the 100 backstroke.
Johnson placed seventh in the 500 freestyle.
Stuebner, Weichert, Hart and Johnson placed seventh in the medley relay.
Other results were:
100 freestyle — Weichert, eighth
200 individual medley — Weichert, ninth
100 breaststroke — Shippy, ninth
50 freestyle — Branine, 10th; Harth, 14th; Ashlynn Willard, 22nd
200 freestyle relay — Shippy, Boehm, Willard, Johnson, 11th
100 backstroke- Boehm, 15th
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.