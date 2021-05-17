OSAWATOMIE – The Miami County girls swim team was runner-up in the league meet.
Miami County scored 206 points for second place in its home pool at the USD 367 Sport and Fitness Zone on Wednesday, May 12.
The Miami County girls swim team is comprised of swimmers from Osawatomie, Paola and Louisburg.
Claire Brown, Abby Bradley, Ashley Branine and Sydney Keaton placed first in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:55.04.
Brown was second in the 200-yard freestyle. Dana Mattison placed fourth.
Brown was also runner-up in the 100-yard freestyle. Branine placed fifth. Charlotte Sewell placed 10th.
Keaton, Bradley, Brown and Branine placed third in the 200-yard medley relay.
Mattison was fourth in the 500-yard freestyle. Brianna Shippy was eighth. Kylee Barnett placed 10th.
Addie Stuebner placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke. Bradley finished seventh.
Libby Barnett, Mattison, Stuebner and Shippy were fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Branine placed fifth in the 50-yard freestyle. Stuebner was sixth. Keaton finished tied for seventh place.
Bradley was sixth in the 200-yard individual medley.
Keaton placed ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
