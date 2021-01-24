OSAWATOMIE – The Miami County boys swim team honored senior Bridger Baus during the team’s final regular season home swim meet.
Baus is the only senior this season.
The Miami County boys swim team sent Baus out with a runner-up performance in the meet at USD 367 Sport and Fitness Zone pool on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Miami County posted 459 points, placing second to Topeka-Hayden's 558 points.
Boys from Osawatomie, Paola and Louisburg make up the Miami County team.
Baus opened with a second-place finish as a member of the 200-yard medley relay team. Braden Branine, Remington Rice and Cole Brown were also on the relay. Brayton Brueggen, Cooper Hipp, Drake Burdine and Luke Hebert placed third in the event.
Sam Johnson, Brown, Rice and Baus placed first in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Drake Baus, Hebert, Branine and Burdine placed fourth in the event.
Baus placed third in the 100-yard butterfly. He was eighth in the 50-yard freestyle.
Drake Baus won the 500-yard freestyle.
Brueggen placed first in the 100-yard backstroke.
Branine was first in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Drake Baus, Brueggen, Johnson and Hipp placed second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Johnson was second in the 50-yard freestyle. Rice placed third. Hipp was fifth. Hebert finished seventh.
Johnson also placed second in the 100-yard freestyle. Rice was third. Hebert finished fourth. Brown was fifth. Hipp placed sixth. Burdine was ninth.
Brueggen placed third in the 200-yard freestyle. Brown was third in the 200-yard individual medley and Branine was fourth. Drake Baus was 10th.
