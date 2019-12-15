LANSING — The Miami County boys swim team placed sixth in its first meet of the season.
Swimmers from Osawatomie, Paola and Louisburg high schools combined forces for the Miami County boys swim team this season. It was formerly the Osawatomie-Paola team, adding Louisburg this season.
Miami County scored 89 points in the Lansing Relays at Lansing High School on Saturday, Dec. 7.
“The boys did great in their first meet,” coach Gerri Hart said. “We had a lot of improvement in times from the times trial we had the fifth day of practice.
“This is a great meet because it is all relays, so it builds team spirit,” Hart said. “The boys showed great sportsmanship by being one of the only teams to stay in the water until all of the swimmers in the event were done and cheering on their opponents. I am really proud of these boys.”
Topeka-Seaman won the meet with 156 points. Lansing was four points back for second place. St. James placed third. Mill Valley was fourth. Bishop Miege finished fifth.
Theo Hebert, Remington Rice, Bridger Baus and Brayton Brueggen placed second in the 200 backstroke relay with a time of 2:00.
Justin Bradley, Isaiah Waggerman, Rice and Hebert placed fourth in the 500 freestyle relay in 5:04.
Cole Brown, Baus, Brueggen and Hebert placed fourth in the 200 butterfly relay with a time of 1:59.
Other results from the meet were:
200 freestyle relay — Justin Bradley, Rice, Baus, Waggerman, fifth; Brown, Cooper Hipp, Sam Bradley, Baus, eighth
200 breaststroke relay — Justin Bradley, Sam Bradley, Brueggen, Brown, sixth
100 freestyle relay — Sam Bradley, Justin Bradley, Waggerman, Hebert, seventh; Aaron Koechner, Gabriel Talledo, Wyatt Axmann, Hipp, 12th
200 medley relay — Brueggen, Brown, Baus, Rice, eighth
500 freestyle relay — Drake Burdine, Hipp, Axmann, Baus, eighth
100 medley relay — Sam Bradley, Baus, Burdine, Koechner, eighth
400 freestyle relay — Waggerman, Koechner, Hipp, Axmann, ninth
