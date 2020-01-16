Swimmers from Osawatomie, Paola and Louisburg competed against four other schools in the meet Thursday, Jan. 9.
Remingtoin Rice, Cooper Hipp, Cole Brown and Justin Bradley swam a time of 1:44.02 for fourth place in the 200 freestyle relay.
Bradley placed fifth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:04.1, taking 4.42 seconds off his time. He was fifth in the 500 freestyle, touching the wall in 6:10.58. Bradley took 17.97 seconds off his time.
Bridger Baus, Brayton Brueggen, Brown and Rice placed sixth in the 200 medley relay. Drake Baus, Braden Branine, Drake Burdine and Isaiah Waggerman placed ninth in the event.
Hipp was seventh in the 200 freestyle. Branine placed eighth in the event.
Waggerman placed seventh in the 500 freestyle. Gabriel Talledo was ninth. Aaron Koechner placed 12th.
Brown placed seventh in the 100 butterfly. Brueggen was 10th. Burdine placed 12th.
Bradley, Hipp, Waggerman and Branine placed seventh in the 400 freestyle relay.
Sam Bradley, Bridger Baus, Wyatt Axmann and Talledo placed eighth in the relay.Rice placed eighth in the 200 individual medley. Talledo was 11th.
Sam Bradley, Axmann, Burdine and Brueggen placed eighth in the 200 freestyle relay.
Bridger Baus placed eighth in the 100 backstroke. Drake Baus was 11th. Burdine placed 12th.
Brown was ninth in the 100 breaststroke. Branine placed 10th. Brueggen was 11th. Sam Bradley placed 14th.
Waggerman was ninth in the 50 freestyle. Bridger Baus placed 14th. Koechner was 42nd. Alex Harrison placed 43rd.
Rice was ninth in the 100 freestyle. Hipp finished 18th. Axmann placed 35th. Harrison was 36th.
