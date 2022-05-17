OSAWATOMIE – The Miami County girls swim team wrapped up the regular season with a third-place finish in the league meet.
Miami County was third in the nine-team league event, swimming in its home pool in Osawatomie on Wednesday, May 11.
The girls went out swimming their best, setting 24 personal records in the meet.
Ashlynn Willard took more than 3.5 seconds off her time in the 100 freestyle.
Brianna Shippy shaved 18 seconds off of her fastest time in the 500 freestyle.
Every swimmer on the team scored points for Miami County. The team has swimmers from Osawatomie, Paola and Louisburg.
Sabra Brueggen, Ashley Branine, Dana Mattison and Addie Stueber won the 200 freestyle relay.
Brueggen placed second in the 200 freestyle and second in the 100 backstroke. She will represent the team in the state swim meet.
Mattison was third in the 200 individual medley and fourth in the 500 freestyle.
Janie Harth, Stuebner, Branine and Brueggen placed fourth in the medley relay.
Cadence Weichert, Shippy, Mattison and Harth finished fourth in the 400 freestyle relay.
Branine was fourth in the 200 individual medley and sixth in the breaststroke.
Stuebner medaled in the 100 butterfly, placing fifth. She was sixth in the 100 backstroke.
Shippy placed sixth in the 500 freestyle and ninth in the 200 freestyle.
Harth was eighth in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle.
Emma Johnson finished eighth in the 100 butterfly and 10th in the breaststroke.
Weichert placed ninth in the 500 freestyle and 12th in the 200 freestyle.
Emma Boehm was 15th in the 100 backstroke and 19th in the 100 freestyle.
Willard was 16th in the 100 freestyle and 22nd in the 50 freestyle.
