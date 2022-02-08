BONNER SPRINGS — The Miami County boys swim team was runner-up at Bonner Springs.
The Louisburg 200 medley relay team and Louisburg 400 freestyle relay teams both swam state consideration times at the meet Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Brayton Brueggen, Braden Branine, Remington Rice and Cooper Hip placed third in the 200 medley relay with a state consideration time of 1 minute, 55.79 seconds.
Cole Brown, Brueggen, Rice and Hipp placed third in the 400 freestyle relay with a state consideration time of 3:53.39.
Sam Johnson had a personal record time in the 50 freestyle. He placed first in the butterfly with a state consideration time. Johnson was second in the 50 freestyle.
Colton Prettyman, Luke Hebert, Johnson and Brown placed second in the 200 freestyle relay.
Strong Wright swam personal records in the 50 freestyle, the 100 freestyle and the 200 relay split.
Jace Retinger swam personal records in the 50 freestyle and the 400 relay split. He placed third in the butterfly.
Hebert swam a personal record time in the 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay split and 400 relay split. He placed first in the 500 freestyle.
Brown swam a personal record time in the 200 freestyle relay and 100 split. He placed second in the individual medley and fifth in the 100 freestyle.
Brueggen had a personal record time in his medley relay split, 100 backstroke and 400 freestyle relay split.
Evan Retinger placed seventh in the 200 freestyle.
Drake Baus swam personal records in the 50 freestyle, the 100 freestyle and the 400 relay split.
Branine swam a personal record time in the 50 freestyle. He placed second in the breaststroke.
Burdine had personal record times in the 50 freestyle and 200 medley split.
Rice swam personal record times in the 100 freestyle and 400 relay split. He placed fourth in the 100 freestyle and sixth in the 50 freestyle.
Prettyman swam personal records in the 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay split and 100 breaststroke. He placed fifth in the breaststroke.
Hipp placed fourth in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle.
