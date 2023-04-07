Cadence Weichert, a Louisburg sophomore, swims the butterfly in the Miami County girls swim team season opener at the OZone in Osawatomie on Wednesday, March 29. Weichert won the 200 freestyle and placed third in the 100 backstroke.
Louisburg sophomore Sabra Brueggen leaves a splash of water in the pool during her backstroke in the season opener. Brueggen started the season with state qualifying times in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Dana Mattison, a Louisburg senior, competes in the freestyle leg of the medley relay for the Miami County girls swim team. She placed first in the 200 individual medley and second in the 500 freestyle.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Janie Harth, a Louisburg sophomore, competes in the breaststroke for the Miami County girls swim team. Harth won the 100 breaststroke and placed third in the 50 freestyle.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Dana Mattison, a Louisburg senior, competes in the freestyle leg of the medley relay for the Miami County girls swim team. She placed first in the 200 individual medley and second in the 500 freestyle.
