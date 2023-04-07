230412_mr_spt_weichert

OSAWATOMIE – The Miami County girls swim team turned in two state qualifying times and two state consideration times in its season-opening meet.

The girls swim team placed second in the team standings in the Wednesday, March 29 meet. Twenty girls posted new personal best times. Every swimmer scored relay and individual points for the team.

