LANSING — The Miami County Swim team placed third in the Lansing Relays.
Bridger Baus, Braden Branine, Drake Burdine and Cole Brown placed second in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1 minute, 41.92 seconds in the Lansing Relays on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
“We are really proud of this placing and the score we earned at this meet,” coach Gerri Hart said. “The boys decided to really work on their relay times and score from the relays to get us through this meet. It paid off in the medley relay and 200 free relay made consideration times for state.”
Sam Bradley, Remington Rice, Baus and Brown swam a time of 1:58.37 for third place in the 200 medley relay.
Justin Bradley, Theo Hebert, Isaiah Waggerman and Sam Bradley placed third in the 400 freestyle with a time of 3:51.39.
Justin Bradley, Sam Bradley, Hebert and Waggerman placed fourth in the 200 freestyle relay.
Cooper Hipp, Baus, Rice and Brown were fifth in the 400 freestyle.
Drake Baus, Wyatt Axmann, Branine and Burdine placed eighth in the 200 medley relay.
Turner Meet
Hebert, Waggerman, Rice and Hipp won the 400 freestyle relay in the Turner meet on Thursday, Jan. 30.
Bridger Baus, Rice, Brown and Hipp placed third in the 200 freestyle relay.
Bridger Baus, Branine, Brown and Rice placed third in the 200 medley relay.
Gabriel Talledo, Sam Bradley, Waggerman and Hipp placed fourth in the 200 freestyle relay.
Brayton Brueggen, Drake Baus, Branine and Talledo were fifth in the 400 freestyle relay.
Drake Baus, Sam Bradley, Brueggen and Burdine placed seventh in the 200 medley relay.
Rice placed first in the 100 freestyle.
Brueggen was second in the 100 backstroke. Axel Harrison was ninth.
Waggerman placed second in the 200 individual medley. He was sixth in the 100 butterfly.
Hebert was second in the 200 freestyle. He placed fourth in the 100 butterfly.
Brown placed third in the 100 freestyle. He was seventh in the 100 breaststroke.
Brueggen placed fourth in the 200 individual medley. Branine was fifth. Baus placed seventh.
Hipp was fourth in the 500 freesytle. He placed seventh in the 50 freestyle.
Burdine was fifth in the 100 butterfly.
Taledo placed seventh in the 100 backstroke.
BVNW Meet
Justin Bradley was runner-up in the 100 freestyle at the Blue Valley Northwest meet on Tuesday, Jan. 28. He placed third in the 200 freestyle.
Hebert placed second in the 100 butterfly. He was sixth in the 100 backstroke.
Brueggen placed third in the 50 freestyle.
Waggerman was fourth in the 500 freestyle.
Brown placed fifth in the 100 butterfly, He was seventh in the 200 freestyle.
Bridger Baus placed seventh in the 100 backstroke. Baus placed 10th in the 200 individual medley.
Branine placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke. He was eighth in the 200 individual medley.
Drake Baus was eighth in the 200 freestyle.
Burdine placed eighth in the 100 butterfly. He was 10th in the 200 freestyle.
Rice was ninth in the 200 individual medley.
Justin Bradley, Rice, Brown and Hebert placed second in the 200 freestyle relay.
Justin Bradley, Bridger Baus, Hebert and Waggerman placed fourth in the 400 freestyle relay.
Bridger Baus, Brown, Burdine and Waggerman placed seventh in the 200 medley relay.
Drake Baus, Brueggen, Hill and Talledo placed seventh in the 400 freestyle relay.
