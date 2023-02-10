Swim team wins conference meet on senior night By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Feb 10, 2023 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 230215_mr_spt_swim_01 Members of the Miami County boys swim team pose with medals after winning the conference meet on senior night Wednesday, Feb. 8. Show more Show less Members of the Miami County boys swim team pose with medals after winning the conference meet on senior night Wednesday, Feb. 8. Jaden Argeropoulos swims the backstroke for the Miami County boys swim team in the conference meet. He was honored on senior night. Brayton Brueggen competes in the freestyle during the conference meet. He was recognized on senior night. Colin Brown swims the freestyle for the Miami County boys swim team at the conference meet Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Miami County boys won the conference title on senior night.
Andrew Jamison competes in the conference meet for the Miami County boys swim team.
Colton Prettyman swims the breaststroke for the Miami County boys swim team at the conference meet.
Landen Terflinger competes for the Miami County boys swim team in the conference meet Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Eric Zhang swims the freestyle during the conference meet.
OSAWATOMIE – The Miami County boys swim team placed first in the conference championship on senior night.Miami County scored 342 points to win the conference title Wednesday, Feb. 8. Bonner Springs was runner-up with 264 points. Independence was third with 215 points.Seniors Brayton Brueggen and Jaden Argeropoulos and their parents were recognized between meet events. Brueggen and Argeropoulos both turned in personal record times in the meet.Landen Terflinger, Colton Prettyman, Luke Hebert and Colin Brown placed first in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:36.Brown, Hebert, Brueggen and Terflinger won the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:40. Brown turned in a state qualification time in his leg of the relay for the 100 freestyle.Brown placed first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:53. He also swam a time of 56.54 for first place in the 100 butterfly.Andrew Jamison won the 200 individual medley with a state qualifying time of 2:13. Jamison placed second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:08.Hebert placed first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:21. He was second in the 100 butterfly in 59.77.Prettyman won the 100 breaststroke with a state qualifying time of 1:06. He was second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.74.Brueggen was runner-up in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:29. He placed second in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.Terflinger was second in the 200 freestyle in 1:55, turning in a state qualification time. He was runner-up in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.23.Argeropoulos, Prettyman, Jamison and Eric Zhang placed fifth in the 200 individual medley relay.Argeropolous was eighth in the 100 backstroke.Zhang finished 14th in the 100 breaststroke.Argeropoulos placed 16th in the 50 freestyle. Zhang was 17th. 