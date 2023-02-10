230215_mr_spt_swim_01

OSAWATOMIE – The Miami County boys swim team placed first in the conference championship on senior night.

Miami County scored 342 points to win the conference title Wednesday, Feb. 8. Bonner Springs was runner-up with 264 points. Independence was third with 215 points.

