PAOLA – Golfers hit the links at the Paola Country Club, taking their best shot at knocking out cancer during the Swing For A Cure golf tournament.
The tournament, featuring 104 people on 26 teams and 17 sponsors, raised $21,000 in the fight against cancer.
A check for $10,000 was presented to the Miami County Cancer Foundation. The tournament also raised $6,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, $2,000 for Anja LeFrance to aid chemotherapy patients at the University of Kansas Cancer Centers, $1,000 to the First Bra Foundation, $1,000 to Cuts Against Cancer and $1,000 to Food for the Cure.
The event raised $14,855.22 last year, which was presented to the Miami County Cancer Foundation.
“I can’t even express how much it means to be able to do this for people,” organizer Shari Strickling said. “The support I get from my family and friends during each and every one of my fundraisers has always amazed me. But this year, topping the $20,000 mark and being able to help multiple organizations was outstanding.”
Strickling participated in the Susan G. Komen 3-Day in Atlanta I 2007 when she walked 60 miles in three days, raising $2,705.
“I registered for this event as a physical challenge to myself, but after completing it, I felt that I found what my thing in life was, and that was raising money to help other,” she said.
Strickling walked 39 miles in two days in New York for the Avon Walk to End Breast Cancer in 2008. She went on to walk in the fight against cancer in Chicago in 2009, the Rocky Mountains in 2010, Washington, D.C. in 2011, Boston in 2012, San Francisco and Charlotte in 2013, Santa Barbara in 2014, Houston in 2015, back to Washington D.C. in 2016 and New York in 2017. Avon discontinued the walk at the end of 2017.
She participated in the Pledge the Pink 30-mile walk in South Carolina twice and the Gloridays 44-mile walk in Bristol, R.I., once.
Since 2007, Strickling has walked more than 600 miles during these events, raising more than $86,500 in the fight against cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.