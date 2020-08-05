PAOLA – It is time to a swing at cancer.
The Swing For A Cure Golf Tournament will give golfers a chance to do that at the Paola Country Club on Oct. 3.
The tournament raised more than $13,000 last year for the Miami County Cancer Foundation. Money helps the foundation assist those fighting cancer with gas cards, cash and other resources while going through chemotherapy.
“We are hoping to surpass those goals this year,” organizer Shari Strickling said. “To do that we are needing teams, sponsors and auction items.”
Strickling, a 1990 graduate of Paola High School, started the event last year. She has walked more than 600 miles in 11 states, participating in 16 events. She has walked in the Avon Walk to End Breast Cancer, Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walk, Glory Days and Pledge the Pink.
She has helped raise more than $85,000 in the fight against cancer.
Swing For A Cure is a four-person, 18-hole scramble. The tournament has a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Team fees will include golf, cart, hole prizes, payouts and lunch. Sponsorships are available.
To register a team, sponsor a hole or donate an item or service for the auction, contact Strickling at (913) 636-7216.
