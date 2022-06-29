There are times when a person just has to go with their gut. Call it instinct, a feeling, a sixth sense. Whatever it is, there are times you have to listen.
It happened to me Wednesday night, scrolling through the Marketplace on Facebook. A picture popped up on my telephone of more than 100,000 baseball and football cards, listed as unsearched, being sold by Mike in Kansas City, Mo., for $400.
The sheer volume of sports cards piqued my interest. I saw two pictures that had a few 1970s football cards in them. I just got a feeling this was someone’s collection, and there were going to be some hidden gems in this treasure trove of cards.
It is always tough to tell if a collection of cards is really unsearched or not. It could be 100,000 common cards. I sent Mike a message at about midnight, asking a few questions about the listing, trying to find out where he got the cards and see if he could meet in Olathe.
Mike informed me the next day that the listing was for a friend named Tony. Before contacting Tony, I contacted Diana, manager of the Electric City Emporium, and asked her what she thought of buying the sports card lot. I knew their inventory of boxed card sets and lots and hand-collated card packs was getting low. Diana agreed and said the store could use more cards.
I sent a text to Ken Asher in Louisburg, whose son-in-law Tom Reed opened the store, similar to Park Square Emporium in Paola, which he owned before moving to Horton with his wife, Chalen Asher Reed. Tom passed away in July of 2019, and Chalen died in December of that year.
I told Ken about the massive sports card lot and asked him if he thought I was crazy or if we should get them. In his wisdom, Ken said whatever I thought.
Diana kept the store open when Tom passed. Ken and Mary Asher wanted to keep it open when Chalen passed away, in honor of their daughter and son-in-law.
I sent Tony a text message, and he said someone was supposed to check out the cards at 4 p.m., but he would keep me posted.
Tony called me at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, June 23, to let me know the person canceled on him. I told Tony that we wanted the cards and found out he was in Gladstone, Mo. I made another call to Ken, and he was willing to drive me up there.
Tony needed the cards out of his garage. He buys sports collections, keeping autographed pictures, jerseys, helmets and bats. He did not want anything to do with the sports cards. His main regular buyer was in the hospital. Three or four other buyers had backed out. Another backed out Thursday afternoon, leaving the door open for us, and we walked In. Tony said after my call, four other people called him to inquire about the card collection.
We hit some stop-and-go traffic during rush hour, trying to get from U.S. Highway 69 onto I-35. It was 15 to 20 minutes to go five miles. I told Ken that I could not believe people drove in this every day to get to work. It made me really appreciate my short, half a block, walk to work.
Ken and I did great until we got within 10 miles or so and we missed one of our turns and went by the downtown airport.
Ken called OnStar, and they sent us a map, which came up on the dash screen in his truck. We missed another turn, but found a second way to take us into Gladstone and then found the house we were looking for and the garage full of baseball and football cards.
It took Ken, Tony and I more than 45 minutes to load the sports card collection, which was stored in plastic pages, sports card holders, boxes and tubs.
The massive collection, well over 100,000 cards, filled up the entire bed of the truck, and more boxes were stacked high, filling up the back seats.
I asked Ken what the odds of my going back to Paola that evening was. He said zero. Ken was right.
When we arrived back in Louisburg, it took me another 30 minutes or so to unload the cards. I ate dinner with Ken and Mary and started to go through the ball cards at 8 p.m.
Sorting this gigantic collection, well it was like a decade worth of Christmas mornings..
Less than an hour into sorting, I came across a 4,000-count box with 1982 Donruss cards and a 3,000-count box with 1982 Fleer cards. I thought to myself, no way is the Cal Ripken Jr. rookie card in here. I found one 1982 Donruss rookie and could not believe my eyes. I had to show Ken. I would find two of the 1982 Donruss rookie cards and three of the 1982 Fleer rookies.
It is a task to deal with 100,000 sports cards, but since I am single, I can still get away with projects like this. I was up basically all night, going through cards from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the next morning. I am still catching up on my sleep.
We found 360 unopened baseball and football card packs. There was another box I set aside to put baseball card sets into. One box had a 1987 Topps baseball card set and a 1991 Donruss set in plastic pages.
I found 53 cards from a 66-card World Series cartoon set Fleer did in 1968, the year I was born. The set is very rare and sought after. It was a huge find.
Here are some of the other highlights:
- A baseball signed by Albertt Belle
- A Highland Mint bronze medallion of Alex Rodriguez
- 1971 Topps George Blanda football card
- 1972 Topps “Mean” Joe Greene football card
- 1972 Kellogs all-time greats cards of Lou Gehrig and Mickey Cochran
- 1973 Topps Frank Tarkenton football card
- Three 1975 Topps Fred Lynn rookie cards
- Box of seperated 1980 Topps baskertball cards
- A 1980 Topps Baseball Superstars Photo Cards complete set with the box
- 1981 Donruss complete set in box
- 1981 Drakes Big Hitters 33-card complete set
- 1982 Kmart 20th anniversary baseball MVP set in origional box
- 1983 Topps All-Star glossy 40-card card set
- 1986 Topps Walter Payton football card
- 1987 Fleer factory baseball set with Bo Jackson and Barry Bonds rookie cards
- 1989 NBA Hoops rookie card of the “Admiral” David Robinson
- 1989 Upper Deck rookie card of Randy Johnson
- 1990 Donruss error cards of John Smoltz nd Jaun Gonzaez
- 1993 and 1993 ProCards AAA All-Star Game card sets
- 1996 Score Derek Jeter rookie card
- 1997 Donruss Steel Stats cards with Wade Boggs and Manny Ramirez
- 2004 Topps Cracker Jacks game used jersey card of Jim Thome
- 1998 Topps Traded set with Roberto Alomar’s rookie card
I know my buddy Tom Reed, my first friend in Paola, was with me and Ken during the drive.
I am sure he was also over my shoudler, enjoying me going through all of those cards like we used to do at his store on the Paola Park Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.