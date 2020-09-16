LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Wildcat soccer team is poised to get back on the field after putting the 2020 season on hold for two weeks because of a positive test for COVID-19.
The Louisburg Wildcats were shut down for two weeks with no practice and no games. The team is scheduled to return to practice Thursday, Sept. 17.
“We had a player test positive after experiencing symptoms,” Louisburg activities director Michael Pickman said. “With active sports, there is the risk of exposure to droplets, which take the time element out of it.
“Between practice and the varsity game played the 48 hours prior to the affected student showing symptoms, it was determined any player who played in Tuesday’s game or participated in Wednesday’s practice with said student could have been exposed to droplets and would need to quarantine.”
The Osawatomie Middle School football team had a player test positive for COVID-19 and was shut down for a two-week quarantine, Osawatomie athletic director Wade Welch said.
The Trojan middle school football team is scheduled to be back to practice soon, resuming its schedule with a game on Sept. 24, Welch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.