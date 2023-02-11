230215_mr_front_wrest_01

BONNER SPRINGS – The Paola Panther wrestling team sent 10 boys to the championship finals, winning seven individual titles on their way to capturing the Frontier League crown.

Paola scored 263.5 points to defeat runner-up Tonganoxie by 16 points. Baldwin was third with 179.5 points.

