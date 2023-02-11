The Paola Panther wrestling team sent 10 to the finals with seven individual champions on their way to winning the Frontier League tournament in Bonner Springs on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Paola scored 263.5 points.
The Paola Panther wrestling team sent 10 to the finals with seven individual champions on their way to winning the Frontier League tournament in Bonner Springs on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Paola scored 263.5 points.
The Paola Panther wrestling team sent 10 to the finals with seven individual champions on their way to winning the Frontier League tournament in Bonner Springs on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Paola scored 263.5 points.
Brock Johnson of Paola holds an opponent to the mat in the 106-pound title match at the Frontier League tournament. Johnson, 35-2, went 3-0 in the tournament with two pins for first place.
Louisburg Wildcat Elijah Eslinger lifts an opponent off the mat in the 235-pound finals of the league tournament. He placed first, going 2-0 with two pins.
Draven Pipken of Spring Hill turns an opponent in the 215-pound finals. Pipken was 3-0 with three pins for first place.
Kaiden Powell of Paola has his arm raised after winning the 120-pound title.
Paola Panther Brody Latto grabs the leg of an opponent during the 126-pound finals. Latto placed first with a 3-0 record. He had one pin.
Dylan Waggerman of Paola uses his leverage to keep an opponent on the mat. Waggerman was 3-0 with three pins for first place at 175 pounds.
Bryson Rockers of Paola drives an opponent to the mat in the 113-pound finals. He was 3-0 with two pins for first place.
Charlie Zeller of Paola grabs the leg of an opponent in the 157-pound title match. He placed first at 138 pounds.
Ryan Pankov of Paola sets up a pin move in the 138-pound finals. He was 3-0 with two pins for first place.
Ben Brooks of Spring Hill competes in the fifth-place match at 165 pounds.
Clayton Younger of Paola battles an opponent in the 165-pound finals. He was runner-up.
Trace Eslinger of Louisburg wrestles in the 215-pound fifth-place match.
Gage Wingerter of Spring Hill sets up a pin move in the 285-pound third-place match.
Sam Shore of Paola sets up a pin combination in the 190-pound fifth-place match.
Carson Martin of Paola wrestles an opponent at 215 pounds. He placed third.
J'Lee Collins of Louisburg wrestles at 126 pounds. He placed sixth.
Hagen Blanck of Paola wrestles at 132 pounds. He placed second.
Paola Panther Preston Martin lifts an opponent during a 150-pound match. Martin placed third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.