Paola — Three Paola Panther golfers were first team on the Tri-County Spotlight Golf Team.
Stratton Drapper carded an 81 during the Prairie View Invitational on Thursday, May 12, landing him second on the list. Drapper had an 82 in the Class 4A regional at Fort Scott on Monday, May 16.
Aaron Koechner was third on the list with an 81. He shot the round at the Prairie View Invitational.
Seth Aistrup was fifth in the area, carding an 82 at the Class 4A state tournament in Newton, placing 12th to medal for the Panthers. He was named the Tri-County Spotlight Golfer of the Year. (See related story)
Aistrup led all area golfers with his state-medal performance. He qualified for state with an 84, placing sixth in the Fort Scott regional.
Louisburg Wildcat A.J. Arriola shot a 78 for runner-up in the Class 4A regional at Fort Scott. He had the top round carded in the area. Arriola shot an 81 during the Osawatomie Invitational on Tuesday, April 19.
Jackson Olson, Louisburg, had an 81 for the Wildcats in the Class 4A regional at Fort Scott.
Led by Arriola and Olson, the Louisburg Wildcats were runner-up in the Fort Scott regional, qualifying the team for state for a third year in a row.
Ian Fitzpatrick, Johnny Thompson, Nick Lancaster, Arriola and Olson represented the Wildcats at the state tournament in Newton.
Fitzpatrick earned second-team honors, carding an 88 at the Ottawa Invitational. He also had a 92 in the Prairie View Invitational.
Thompson was second-team with an 89. He shot the round at the Ottawa Invitational.
Lancaster was honorable mention. He had a 93 during the Spring Hill Invitational.
Jonas Sanders, Paola, was second team for the Panthers. Sanders shot an 89 at the Ottawa Invitational.
Kameron Crotchett, Spring Hill, shot an 89 during the Prairie View Invitational. He had a 91 in the Spring Hill Invitational.
Drake Abell, Spring Hill, was honorable mention. Abell carded a 95 during a round in the Spring Hill Invitational.
First Team
A.J. Arriola, Louisburg, 78
Stratton Draper, Paola, 81
Aaron Koechner, Paola, 81
Jackson Olson, Louisburg, 81
Seth Aistrup, Paola, 82
Second Team
Alec Verbraken, Spring Hill, 87
Jacob Andrew, Spring Hill, 88
Andrew Thonson, Spring Hill, 88
Ian Fitzpatrick, Louisburg, 88
Jonas Sanders, Paola, 89
Kameron Crotchett, Spring Hill, 89
Johnny Thompson, Louisburg, 89
Honorable Mention
Nick Lancaster, Louisburg, 93
Drake Abell, Spring Hill, 95
