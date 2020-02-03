BALDWIN CITY – The Louisburg Wildcats had three wrestlers in the finals of the Baldwin Invitational.
Kaven Bartlett, Cade Holtzen and Brandon Doles were runner-up in the tournament, Saturday, Feb. 1. The Wildcats posted 99 points, placing ninth in the 17-team invitational.
“Every year, this is one of the toughest tournaments on our schedule,” Louisburg coach Robert Bovaird said. “We went out and competed pretty well all day. I know at several points throughout the day, we were as high as fourth as a team, which was awesome to hear.
“The guys stepped up and competed,” he said. “A tournament like this one gives a great measure for where we're at developmentally. It helps us know where we need to focus on improvement, and it also gives us affirmation on what we're doing right.”
Bartlett was 3-1 with three pins for second place at 113 pounds.
Holtzen, who recently won the 100th match of his high school career, was runner-up at 126 pounds. Holtzen was 3-1 with two pins and a major decision.
Doles was 3-1 with three pins for second place at 160 pounds. Doles, ranked No. 6 in the state for Class 4A, suffered his only loss in the title match against the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the state.
Ryan Owens was 3-1 with a major decision for fifth place at 120 pounds.
Aiden Baker was 2-2 for fifth place at 170 pounds.
AJ Reed placed sixth at 182 pounds. He was 1-3 with a pin.
Other results for the Wildcats were:
132 pounds - Luke Kelly was 0-2.
138 pounds - Jarrett Hoyle was 0-1.
170 pounds – Jacob Briley went 1-2 with a pin.
195 pounds – Johnathan Keegan-Childs was 0-2.
220 pounds – Sam Kratochvil went 1-3 with a pin.
220 pounds – Elijah Eslinger was 0-2.
Senior night
The Louisburg wrestling team honored manager Liz Kratochvil, Hugh Staver and Sam Kratochvil for senior night at home Thursday, Jan. 30.
Louisburg lost the dual 60-24. The Wildcats were open at 106 pounds.
Bartlett was pinned at 113 pounds.
Owens won his 120-pound match with a pin.
Holtzen had a pin to win at 126 pounds.
Kelly was pinned at 132 pounds.
Hoyle lost in a pin at 138 pounds.
Brett Rangel was pinned in a 145-pound match.
Louisburg was open at 152 pounds.
Doles had a pin to win his 160-pound match.
Barker kept the momentum going with a pin at 170 pounds.
Staver was pinned at 182 pounds.
Keegan-Childs was pinned at 195 pounds.
Kratochvil lost his 220-pound match in a pin.
Eslinger was pinned at 285 pounds.
