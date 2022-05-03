LOUISBURG — Jaden Vohs, a state medalist in cross country and track and field, has a passion for running.
How that passion came to be, well, there is a saying that if one loves what they do, they never have to wok a day in their life.
Vohs found his passion for running by accident, or more like a simple push from his parents. During the spring of his junior year his parents presented him with a proposal.
“That is a funny story,” he said. “I was given two options from my parents: either I go out for track, or I get a job. I chose track.
“I started running track my junior year and cross county when I was a senior,” Vohs said. “I wish I would have started sooner. It took me a while to figure out running was my passion.”
Vohs, a senior at Louisburg High School, is taking his newfound passion for running to Baker University. He made the decision official during a signing at the school on Wednesday, April 6.
“It is very exciting,” Vohs said. “I am really looking forward to competing at the next level.”
That little push would turn out to be part of history for the Louisburg Wildcat cross country and track programs.
Vohs medaled in three events at the state track and field meet in Wichita, helping lead the Louisburg Wildcats to the state championship. It was just the second state championship in program history, going right down to the final event with every point counting.
Without Vohs on the team, the Wildcats do not win that second title.
He placed third on the 4x800-meter relay team, sixth in the 800-meter run and sixth in the 1,600-meter run.
Vohs went out for cross country for the first time this past fall, making quite an impact in that one season. Vohs helped lead the Wildcats to second place in the Baldwin regional, punching the program’s ticket to state. He placed 12th to medal in the state meet in Wamego.
He ran a personal record time of 16:39 during the campaign, landing him second on the Louisburg Wildcats all-time list.
Being part of a team has been very rewarding, Vohs said. He said running is a competitive sport, but it is also a family.
“Being in good shape is the best part of it,” he said. “I have outstanding coaches and teammates who push me.
“I was able to qualify and medal in both track and cross country,” Vohs said. “It was only the second time in Louisburg history that the boys track team took the state championship title. It was a moment that I will never forget, and I was so grateful to be part of it for my team.”
Vohs made a college visit to Baker University over the winter and got to know some of the cross country and track team.
“I was fortunate to run with some of the Baker University runners who are on the team,” he said. “Getting to know them and how friendly they were, I felt this is the place where I need to continue my running career.”
Vohs will also remain a Wildcat.
“Going from a Louisburg Wildcat to a Baker Wildcat, I guess I just need to stay a Wildcat,” he said.
Vohs plans on studying business administration with a major in management.
Jaden is the son of Lenny and Jill Vohs of Louisburg.
