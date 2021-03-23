LOUISBURG — Alec Younggren and Cade Holtzen left the Class 4A state wrestling tournament with medals for the Wildcats.
Younggren and Holtzen were among 10 Louisburg Wildcats selected for the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Wrestling Team.
Younggren and Holtzen were named the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Wrestlers of the Year.
Younggren,31-1, was a first-team selection at 220 pounds. He placed second in the statete.
Holtzen, 38-2 was first team at 132 pounds. He placed third in the state.
Macoy Johnson, Clayton Younger, Ryan Pankov and Carson Gleghorn represented the Panthers at the state tournament. All four were first-team Spotlight selections.
Jake Cochran of Spring Hill was first team at 106 pounds.
Johnson, 10-4, was first team at 113 pounds.
Younger, 23-8, was first team at 120 pounds.
Pankov, 16-9, was first team at 126 pounds.
Bodi Isenhower, 20-2, Prairie View, was a first-team selection at 138 pounds.
Zach Knowlton and Austin Rivers of Spring Hill were first-team selections at 145 pounds and 152 pounds.
Gleghorn, 21-9, was a first team at 160 pounds.
Panther Ben Timpe was a first-team selection at 170 pounds.
Wildcat Aiden Barker, 27-10, was named first team at 182 pounds.
Draven Pipken of Spring Hill was a first-team selection at 195 pounds.
Spring Hill Bronco Denver Gardner made the first team at 285 pounds.
James Sheldon of Spring Hill was a second-team selection at 113 pounds. Ryan Owens, Louisburg, was second team at 120 pounds. Wildcat Kaven Bartlett, 21-15, made second team at 126 pounds.
Chance Mitzner of Osawatomie was second team at 132 pounds. Kelson McAllister, Spring Hill, was second team at 138 pounds. Cutter Meade, Paola, was second team at 145 pounds.
Drake Faunce, Paola, was second team at 152 pounds. Noah Anderson, Spring Hill, was second team at 160 pounds. Fletcher Pankey, Spring Hill, was second team at 170 pounds. Damien Kline, Prairie View, was second team at 170 pounds.
Kasey O’Neal, Spring Hill, made second team at 182 pounds. Cale Fleming, Paola, was second team at 195 pounds. Andrew Campbell, Spring Hill, was second team at 220 pounds. Elija Eslinger, Louisburg, was named second team at 285 pounds.
First Team
Jake Cochran, Spring Hill, 106 pounds; Macoy Johnson, Paola, 113 pounds; Clayton Younger, Paola, 120 pounds; Ryan Pankov, Paola, 126 pounds; Cade Holtzen, Louisburg, 132 pounds; Bodi Isenhower, Prairie View, 138 pounds; Zach Knowlton, Spring Hill, 145 pounds; Austin Rivers, Spring Hill, 152 pounds; Carson Gleghorn, Paola, 160 pounds; Ben Timpe, Paola, 170 pounds; Aiden Barker, Louisburg, 182 pounds; Draven Pipken, Spring Hill, 195 pounds; Alec Younggren, Louisburg, 220 pounds; Denver Gardner, Spring Hill, 285 pounds.
Second Team
James Sheldon, Spring Hill, 113 pounds; Ryan Owens, Louisburg, 120 pounds; Kaven Bartlett, Louisburg, 126 pounds; Chance Mitzner, Osawatomie, 132 pounds; Kelson McAllister, Spring Hill, 138 pounds; Cutter Meade, Paola, 145 pounds; Drake Faunce, Paola, 152 pounds; Noah Anderson, Spring Hill, 160 pounds; Fletcher Pankey, Spring Hill, 170 pounds; Damien Kline, Prairie View, 170 pounds; Kasey O’Neal, Spring Hill, 182 pounds; Cale Fleming, Paola, 195, pounds; Andrew Campbell, Spring Hill, 220 pounds; Elija Eslinger, Louisburg, 285 pounds.
Honorable Mention
Noah Cotter, Louisburg, 106 pounds; Ryan Pahl, Spring Hill, 120 pounds; Skilor Gray, Osawatomie, 120 pounds; Charlie Zeller, Paola, 132 pounds; Miles Bell, Spring Hill, 132 pounds; Sheldon Martin, Paola, 138 pounds; Zack Nordgen, Prairie View, 145 pounds; Jarrett Hoyle, Louisburg, 145 pounds; Jason Teeple, Prairie View, 160 pounds; Jacob Briley, Louisburg, 170 pounds; Seth Carrow, Osawatomie, 182 pounds; Andrew Reynolds, Prairie View, 182 pounds; Jonathan Keegan-Childs, Louisburg, 195 pounds; John Klingele, Paola, 220 pounds; Noah Nordgren, Prairie View, 220 pounds; Gavin Brewer, Osawatomie, 285 pounds; Jason Newton, Paola, 285 pounds.
