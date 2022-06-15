PAOLA — Maggie Kauk won three state medals for Paola, including gold in the long jump, as the Lady Panthers placed fourth in the Class 4A state track and field meet at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.
Kauk placed third in the triple jump. She was fourth in the 200-meter dash. Kauk, a junior, was selected the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Track Athlete of the Year. (See related story)
Kauk and teammate Maddie Pitzer both turned in a pair of gold-medal performances as the Paola Lady Panthers won the Class 4A regional at Chanute. The Paola girls were also runner-up in the Frontier League meet in Ottawa.
Louisburg Lady Cat Delaney Wright won three state medals. Wright placed second in the 400-meter dash. She was third in the 200-meter dash. Wright finished fifth in the long jump.
Wright, a Louisburg senior, took the Class 4A regional track meet in Eudora by storm. Wright had been fighting her way back from an injury that caused her to miss the last half of the basketball season. She has slowly been working her way back.
Wright won the long jump, the 200 and the 400 as the Louisburg girls were runner-up in the Class 4A regional at Eudora, the program’s best regional performance in 11 years. Wright is a three-time regional champion in the long jump and two-time regional champion in the 200 and 400.
Bree Allen won three state medals, leading the Prairie View Lady Buffalos to fifth place in Class 3A with 30 points. Allen posted 20 of the 30 points. Allen placed second in the 3,200-meter run, third in the 1,600-meter run and third in the 800-meter run.
Allen had a day at the Class 3A regional in Chanute, winning the 1,600 and the 3,200 and placing second in the 800 to lead the Lady Buffalos to their first regional track title since 1995.
Gold
Maggie Kauk, Paola, had a leap of 17 feet, 10 inches for first place in the long jump. She had a mark of 36-1 for third place in the triple jump. Kauk placed fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.72 seconds. She also ran a leg on the Paola girls third-place 4x100-meter relay team.
Silver
Delaney Wright, Louisburg, placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.52. She was third in the 200-meter dash.
Wright finished fifth in the long jump. Wright wrapped up her prep track and field career with 10 state medals, including three state championships.
Bree Allen, Prairie View, ran a time of 11:54 for second place in the 3,200-meter run. Allen was third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:25 and third in the 1,600-meter run in 5:23.
Mackenzie Kuehl, Paola, had a mark of 140-6 for second place in the javelin.
Vienna Lahner, Spring Hill, was runner-up in the 3,200-meter run, crossing the finish line in 11:05. Lahner placed second in the 800-meter run in 2:20. She was third in the 1,600 with a time of 5:11. She ran a leg on the Lady Broncos fifth-place 4x800-meter relay.
Lady Bronco Margo Todd placed second in the discus with a mark of 130-8. She was sixth in the shot put with a mark of 36-5.
Bronze
Corinna McMullen, Louisburg, closed out her high school track and field career with a throw of 117-4 for third place in the discus.
The Paola Lady Panthers placed third in the 4x100-meter relay in 50.52.
Running the relay were Taryn Marcum, Anna Phillips, Ella Foster and Kauk.
Class 5A
State Medalists
4x800 — Addison Bond, Payton Hines, Legacy Murphy and Lahner, Spring Hill, fifth, 10:13
Shot put — Avery Feeback, Spring Hill, eighth, 35-7.75
Class 4A
State medalists
400 — Emma Lohse, Louisburg, placed fourth in 12.49 seconds in a race where second through fourth was a difference of just hundredths of a second
Shot put — Kena Leonard, Paola, fourth, 37-11
Pole vault — Maddy Carpenter-Ross, Louisburg, cleared 10-0 for fifth place.
Discus — Jade Meade, Paola, sixth, 108-8
1,600 — Emma Vohs, Louisburg, was seventh in 5:42
Javelin — Katie Elpers, Louisburg, had a personal record mark of 122-1 for seventh place.
3,200 — Maddy Rhamy, Louisburg, broke her own school record in the 3,200, running a time of 12:28.98 for seventh place.
300 hurdles — Maddie Pitzer, Paola, seventh, 49.54
100 hurdles — Pitzer, Paola, eighth, 16.37
Class 3A
State Medalists
100-meter hurdles — Maddie Baker, Prairie View, fourth, 15.79
4x400 — Prairie View Lady Buffalos, fifth
400 — Kinley Baker, Prairie View, eighth, 1:02.53
Class 5A
State Qualifiers
4x100 — Logan Kilbey, Gavyn Hurley, Payton Vogelbacher, Adelyn Bauer, Spring Hill, missed a state medal by one place, finishing ninth.
Pole vault — Adelyn O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, 11th
200 — Vogelbacher, Spring Hill, 12th; Hurley, Lady Broncos, 16th
100 — Vogelbacher, Spring Hill, 13th
Long jump — Kilbey, Spring Hill, 13th; Hurley, 14th
4x400 — Bond, Murphy, Bauer, Hurley, Kilbey, Lady Broncos, 14th
Triple jump — Kilbey, Spring Hill, 14th
Discus — Kaylee Oakes, Lady Broncos, 14th
Shot put — Kenzie Rios, Spring Hill, 14th
3,200 — Kate Penhallow, Spring Hill, 15th
High jump — Jenna Weber, Lady Broncos
Class 4A
State Qualifiers
Shot put — Kate Ediger, Paola, just missed a state medal, placing ninth.
200 — Emma Lohse, Louisburg, just missed a medal, placing ninth.
4x400 — Mackenzie Rooney, Emma Vohs, Emma Lohse and Delaney Wright, Louisburg, 10th place
1,600 — Hazel Downum, Paola, 10th
Discus — Ediger, Paola, 11th
Long jump — Taryn Marcum, Paola, 12th
100 hurdles — Kylee Slyter, Paola, 13th
300 hurdles — Slyter, Paola, 13th
100 — Anna Phillips, Paola, 14th
Triple jump — Marcum. Paola, 14th
300 hurdles — Rooney, Louisburg, 15th
Javelin — Jade Meade, Paola, 15th
Class 3A
State Qualifiers
Pole vault — Jane Hough, Prairie View, 10th
4x100 — Prairie View Lady Buffalos, 13th
1,600 — Wylie Teagarden, Prairie View, 14th
100 — Kinley Baker, Prairie View, 15th
200 — Jessica Petric, Prairie View, 15th
Javelin — Avery Dempsey, Osawatomie, 15th
Class 5A Honorable Mention
400 — Payton Hines, Spring Hill
100 hurdles — Grace Awusa, Spring Hill
Discus — Kenzie Rios, Spring Hill
Class 4A Honorable Mention
800 — Emma Vohs, Louisburg
1,600 — Yazmin Rutledge, Paola
3,200 — Hazel Downum, Paola
4x400-meter relay — Paola
4x800-meter relay — Louisburg
High jump — Maddie Pitzer, Paola
Discus — Mackenzie Kuehl, Paola
Shot put — Jade Meade, Paola
Class 3A Honorable Mention
100 — Jessica Petric, Prairie View
400 — Kelsey Konitzer, Prairie View
300 hurdles — Jane Hough, Prairie View
Long jump — Nevaeh Rosendahl, Osawatomie
Triple jump — Lexi Baker, Prairie View
