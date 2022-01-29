IOWA CITY, Iowa – For the first time since high school, cousins Isabelle Holtzen and Moorea Long were able to compete in the same track and field meet.
Holtzen and Long competed in the Larry Wieczorek Invitational on Friday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 22, at the University of Iowa.
Holtzen, a senior pole vaulter, was competing for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers track and field team.
Long, a senior high jumper, was at the meet with the Baylor University Bears track program.
Long placed first in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 5.75 inches. She scored 10 points for the Baylor women with her first-place, gold-medal winning performance. Her winning jump came on her second to last attempt.
Holtzen and Long have competed in track and field since middle school. The Larry Wieczorek Invitational was the first time they competed in the same meet since the Class 4A state track and field championships at Cessna Stadium in Wichita their senior seasons of high school in 2018.
Isabelle Holtzen
Holtzen placed fourth in the pole vault at three meets during the 2021 outdoor season. She placed fourth at the Illinois State Invitational on April 30, the Indiana State University Gibson Invitational on April 16 and the University of Missouri's Tom Botts Invitational on April 9.
She had a personal record performance at the Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Championships in February. Holzen placed second at the Wartburg Fright Night Lights Meet on Jan. 29 and second in the Panther Invitational on Jan. 9.
Holtzen was named to the MVC Track and Field Scholar-Athlete Team in 2021. She was an all-league, all-regional and all-state performer for the Louisburg High School Lady Cats. Holtzen was a two-time state medalist for Louisburg in the pole vault. She was also a state qualifier in cross country.
Isabelle is the daughter of Michelle and Craig Holtzen of Louisburg. She is a business major.
Moorea Long
Long was an All-Big 12 performer in the high jump during the 2019 outdoor season. She placed seventh in the conference meet, tying her personal record of 5-5.75. She was fifth at the Baylor Invitational.
During her first collegiate meet, Long placed 12th in Texas A&M's Ted Nelson Invitational during the 2019 indoor season.
Long was a four-time state qualifier and state placer in the high jump for the Paola High School Lady Panthers. She was a three-time league and regional champion.
She was a silver medalist at the USATF MVA Region 16 Junior Outdoor Championships in 2017 and a gold medalist at the AAU Region 16 qualifier. Long and the Lady Panthers were state runner-up in 2018, scoring the most points at a state meet in school history.
Moorea is the daughter of Becky and Curtis Long of Paola. She is a public relations major.
