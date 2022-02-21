LOUISBURG – Jayden Trester was destined to be a cheerleader.
“When I was younger, I would watch the cheerleaders at sporting events instead of watching the sports,” she said. “I would copy everything they were doing from the stands.
“My parents found it adorable,” Trester said. “They saw the love I had for it, so they decided to put me in cheer.”
Trester, a Louisburg senior, started cheering when she was 5 and has been cheering ever since.
She is taking her passion for cheerleading to Washburn University, signing a national letter of intent to join the program during an event at Louisburg High School on Feb. 16.
“It is so exciting to have the opportunity to cheer at a collegiate level,” Trester said. “This is something I have dreamt of all four years of high school.”
Trester has been part of three state teams for the Lady Cats, winning it all in 2019. Louisburg was runner-up in 2021 and third in 2020.
“My most memorable moment as a high school cheerleader was sophomore year when we won state,” she said. “We just went through a rough past season with placing fourth at nationals. Having a comeback with being first in the state of Kansas felt so surreal.
“Being a part of three state titles is one of my biggest accomplishments in my high school years,” Trester said. “Louisburg cheer created a legacy by winning three state title placements in a row.”
Trester has several colleges reaching out to her to be part of their cheerleading program. Washburn University was the perfect fit, she said.
“Washburn was already at the top of my college picks before I even got recruited,” Trester said. “One of my teachers went there and informed me on how great of a school Washburn University is. I visited and fell in love with the campus. It reminded me of Louisburg with how close knit the community is, and I immediately felt like I was home.”
Washburn University cheer coach Tia Benyshek offered Trester a spot on the cheerleading roster in December. Trester said yes. She made that decision official, signing the national letter of intent during the signing ceremony surrounded by family and friends.
Trester plans on a dual major in criminal justice and psychology to pursue her dreams of becoming a forensics psychologist.
Jayden is the daughter of Jason and Shelly Trester of Louisburg.
Also joining her for the signing were brother Dylan, sister Jordyn, grandfather Terry Thoele, grandparents Jack and Samantha Greene, uncle Will Thoele and cousin Elijah Tapp.
Jayden had a framed picture of her and seventh-grade coach Suzanne Reedy on the table for the signing. Reedy passed away in 2020.
