Louisburg senior Jayden Trester signs a national letter of intent to cheer for Washburn University. Pictured with Jayden are (in front, from left) her mother Shelly, sister Jordyn, and her father Jason; (back row) grandfather Terry Thoele, uncle Will Thoele, cousin Elijah Tapp, grandfather Jack Greene, brother Dylan, and grandmother Samantha Greene. In the framed picture with her on the left side of the table is her seventh-grace coach, Suzanne Reedy, who passed away in 2020.