First Team

106 pounds – Ryan Rankov, Paola

113 pounds – Charlie Zeller, Paola

120 pounds – Chance Mitzner, Osawatomie

126 pounds – Cade Holtzen, Louisburg

132 pounds – Preston Martin, Paola

138 pounds – Zach Knowlton, Spring Hill

145 pounds – Noah Bowden, Paola

152 pounds – Wyatt Dickie, Spring Hill

160 pounds – Jakob Stovall, Spring Hill

170 pounds – Hunter Boone, Prairie View

182 pounds – Draven Pipkin, Spring Hill

195 pounds – Chanz Gerleman, Prairie View

220 pounds – Logan Greenhalgh, Spring Hill

285 pounds – Gavin Brewer, Osawatomie

Second Team

113 pounds – Kaven Bartlett, Louisburg

120 pounds – Ryan Owens, Louisburg

126 pounds – Bodi Isenhower, Prairie View

138 pounds – Cutter Meade, Paola

145 pounds – Jackson Lowe, Osawatomie

152 pounds – Carson Glegohorn, Paola

160 pounds – Brandon Doles, Louisburg

170 pounds – Ben Timpe, Paola

182 pounds – Gage Pugh, Prairie View

195 pounds – Brady Johnson, Paola

220 pounds – Christian Dunmeyer, Paola

285 pounds – Jason Newton, Paola

Honorable Mention

120 pounds – Steven Yeager, Paola

120 pounds – Miles Bell, Spring Hill

126 pounds – Sheldon Martin, Paola

145 pounds – Brayden Dame, Prairie View

152 pounds – Billy Petty, Prairie View

160 pounds – Damien Kline, Prairie View

160 pounds – Corey Holub, Paola

170 pounds – Aiden Barker, Louisburg

170 pounds – Seth Carrow, Osawatomie

182 pounds – AJ Reed, Louisburg

220 pounds – Noah Nordgren, Prairie View

285 pounds – Denver Gardner, Spring Hill

285 pounds – Sam Kratochvil, Louisburg

285 pounds – Wayde Cox-Halliburton

