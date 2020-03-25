First Team
106 pounds – Ryan Rankov, Paola
113 pounds – Charlie Zeller, Paola
120 pounds – Chance Mitzner, Osawatomie
126 pounds – Cade Holtzen, Louisburg
132 pounds – Preston Martin, Paola
138 pounds – Zach Knowlton, Spring Hill
145 pounds – Noah Bowden, Paola
152 pounds – Wyatt Dickie, Spring Hill
160 pounds – Jakob Stovall, Spring Hill
170 pounds – Hunter Boone, Prairie View
182 pounds – Draven Pipkin, Spring Hill
195 pounds – Chanz Gerleman, Prairie View
220 pounds – Logan Greenhalgh, Spring Hill
285 pounds – Gavin Brewer, Osawatomie
Second Team
113 pounds – Kaven Bartlett, Louisburg
120 pounds – Ryan Owens, Louisburg
126 pounds – Bodi Isenhower, Prairie View
138 pounds – Cutter Meade, Paola
145 pounds – Jackson Lowe, Osawatomie
152 pounds – Carson Glegohorn, Paola
160 pounds – Brandon Doles, Louisburg
170 pounds – Ben Timpe, Paola
182 pounds – Gage Pugh, Prairie View
195 pounds – Brady Johnson, Paola
220 pounds – Christian Dunmeyer, Paola
285 pounds – Jason Newton, Paola
Honorable Mention
120 pounds – Steven Yeager, Paola
120 pounds – Miles Bell, Spring Hill
126 pounds – Sheldon Martin, Paola
145 pounds – Brayden Dame, Prairie View
152 pounds – Billy Petty, Prairie View
160 pounds – Damien Kline, Prairie View
160 pounds – Corey Holub, Paola
170 pounds – Aiden Barker, Louisburg
170 pounds – Seth Carrow, Osawatomie
182 pounds – AJ Reed, Louisburg
220 pounds – Noah Nordgren, Prairie View
285 pounds – Denver Gardner, Spring Hill
285 pounds – Sam Kratochvil, Louisburg
285 pounds – Wayde Cox-Halliburton
