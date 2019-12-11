First Team
Offense
Back — Madden Rutherford, Louisburg; Connor Hasz, Paola; Hunter Boone, Prairie View; Braden Bradshaw, Osawatomie
Wide receiver — Dilan Schweer, Prairie View; Zach Knowlton, Spring Hill
Tight end — Gage Klutts, Spring Hill
Line — Clayton Essex, Paola, Mikey Stribling, Paola; Chanz Gerelman, Prairie View; Colby Jones, Osawatomie; Garrett Harding, Louisburg
Multi-purpose — Evan Phillips, Paola
Defense
Line — Clayton Essex, Paola; Kaden Fields, Osawatomie; Carson Downes, Spring Hill; Javier Castillo, Paola; Mikey Stribling, Paola; Chase Bloodgood, Prairie View
Linebacker — Evan Peuser, Paola; Hunter Boone, Prairie View; Mikey Stribling, Paola
Defensive back — Evan Phillips, Paola; Connor Hasz, Paola; Dilan Schweer, Prairie View; Dom Scheerer, Spring Hill
Multi-purpose — Wyatt Dickie, Spring Hill
Special Teams
Kicker — Ryan Wokutch, Paola
Punter — Logan Greenhalgh, Spring Hill
Team Captain
Strong Wright, Paola seventh-grader
Second Team
Offense
Backs — Garrett Williams, Paola; Ben Weidenmann, Louisburg; Fletcher Aude, Paola; Boyd Cole, Osawatomie
Line — Kaden Fields, Osawatomie; Brayden White, Louisburg; Aron Dominick, Spring Hill; Javier Castillo, Paola
Wide receiver — Weston Guetterman, Louisburg; Daulton Davis, Osawatomie
Tight end — Evan Peuser, Paola
Multi-purpose — Andy Hupp, Louisburg
Defense
Line — Garrett Harding, Louisburg; Chanz Gerelman, Prairie View; Colby Jones, Osawatomie; Aron Dominick, Spring Hill
Linebacker — Colton McCammon, Prairie View; Jakob Stovall, Spring Hill; Ethan Wallace, Osawatomie
Defensive back — Garrett Williams, Paola; Daulton Davis, Osawatomie; Hunter Willyard, Spring Hill
Mutli-purpose — Jackson Earlywine, Paola
Special Teams
Kicker — Bear Gardner, Spring Hill; Damien Kline, Prairie View
Punter — Madden Rutherford, Louisburg
Honorable Mention
Offense
Back — Justin Scott, Prairie View; Corbyn Meyers, Spring Hill; Otis Jacobs, Prairie View; Zade Barker, Spring Hill
Line — Carter Stanchfield, Paola; Denver Gardner, Spring Hill; Brandon Armstrong, Osawatomie; Toby Wilson, Osawatomie
Wide receiver — Bo Robison, Paola
Tight end — Ethan Wallace, Osawatomie
Defense
Line — Brayden White, Louisburg; Aron Dominick, Spring Hill; Mason “Bull” Talcott, Paola; Jake Karr, Paola; Cody Sloan, Osawatomie
Linebacker — Andy Hupp, Louisburg; Jackson Rauenzahn, Spring Hill; Cody Powell, Spring Hill
Defensive back — Boyd Cole, Osawatomie; Otis Jacobs, Prairie View
Special Teams
Kicker — Drake Varns, Louisburg
Punter — Garrett Williams, Paola
