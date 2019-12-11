First Team

Offense

Back — Madden Rutherford, Louisburg; Connor Hasz, Paola; Hunter Boone, Prairie View; Braden Bradshaw, Osawatomie

Wide receiver — Dilan Schweer, Prairie View; Zach Knowlton, Spring Hill

Tight end — Gage Klutts, Spring Hill

Line — Clayton Essex, Paola, Mikey Stribling, Paola; Chanz Gerelman, Prairie View; Colby Jones, Osawatomie; Garrett Harding, Louisburg

Multi-purpose — Evan Phillips, Paola

Defense

Line — Clayton Essex, Paola; Kaden Fields, Osawatomie; Carson Downes, Spring Hill; Javier Castillo, Paola; Mikey Stribling, Paola; Chase Bloodgood, Prairie View

Linebacker — Evan Peuser, Paola; Hunter Boone, Prairie View; Mikey Stribling, Paola

Defensive back — Evan Phillips, Paola; Connor Hasz, Paola; Dilan Schweer, Prairie View; Dom Scheerer, Spring Hill

Multi-purpose — Wyatt Dickie, Spring Hill

Special Teams

Kicker — Ryan Wokutch, Paola

Punter — Logan Greenhalgh, Spring Hill

Team Captain

Strong Wright, Paola seventh-grader

Second Team

Offense

Backs — Garrett Williams, Paola; Ben Weidenmann, Louisburg; Fletcher Aude, Paola; Boyd Cole, Osawatomie

Line — Kaden Fields, Osawatomie; Brayden White, Louisburg; Aron Dominick, Spring Hill; Javier Castillo, Paola

Wide receiver — Weston Guetterman, Louisburg; Daulton Davis, Osawatomie

Tight end — Evan Peuser, Paola

Multi-purpose — Andy Hupp, Louisburg

Defense

Line — Garrett Harding, Louisburg; Chanz Gerelman, Prairie View; Colby Jones, Osawatomie; Aron Dominick, Spring Hill

Linebacker — Colton McCammon, Prairie View; Jakob Stovall, Spring Hill; Ethan Wallace, Osawatomie

Defensive back — Garrett Williams, Paola; Daulton Davis, Osawatomie; Hunter Willyard, Spring Hill

Mutli-purpose — Jackson Earlywine, Paola

Special Teams

Kicker — Bear Gardner, Spring Hill; Damien Kline, Prairie View

Punter — Madden Rutherford, Louisburg

Honorable Mention

Offense

Back — Justin Scott, Prairie View; Corbyn Meyers, Spring Hill; Otis Jacobs, Prairie View; Zade Barker, Spring Hill

Line — Carter Stanchfield, Paola; Denver Gardner, Spring Hill; Brandon Armstrong, Osawatomie; Toby Wilson, Osawatomie

Wide receiver — Bo Robison, Paola

Tight end — Ethan Wallace, Osawatomie

Defense

Line — Brayden White, Louisburg; Aron Dominick, Spring Hill; Mason “Bull” Talcott, Paola; Jake Karr, Paola; Cody Sloan, Osawatomie

Linebacker — Andy Hupp, Louisburg; Jackson Rauenzahn, Spring Hill; Cody Powell, Spring Hill

Defensive back — Boyd Cole, Osawatomie; Otis Jacobs, Prairie View

Special Teams

Kicker — Drake Varns, Louisburg

Punter — Garrett Williams, Paola

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.