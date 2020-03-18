First Team

101 pounds — Amanda Newcomb, Osawatomie

116 pounds — Kailyn Younger, Paola

123 pounds — Jordyn Knecht, Paola

130 pounds — Courtney Costain, Spring Hill

136 pounds — Navaeh Tauer, Spring Hill

155 pounds — Copenhagen Browning, Prairie View

170 pounds — Kylee Eastwood, Prairie View

235 pounds — Alexa Folsom of Osawatomie

Second Team

123 pounds — Raegan Stinemetz, Spring Hill

130 pounds — Keelea Benedict, Prairie View

136 pounds — Alyssa Page, Prairie View

143 pounds — Lexi Dillon, Spring Hill

155 pounds — Madison D’Urso, Spring Hill

170 pounds — Abriel Lisk, Osawatomie

191 pounds — Charity Friend, Osawatomie

Honorable Mention

123 pounds — Skyler Gravatt, Osawatomie

170 pounds — Hayleigh Diffley, Spring Hill

191 pounds — Americus Harris, Paola

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.