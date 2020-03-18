First Team
101 pounds — Amanda Newcomb, Osawatomie
116 pounds — Kailyn Younger, Paola
123 pounds — Jordyn Knecht, Paola
130 pounds — Courtney Costain, Spring Hill
136 pounds — Navaeh Tauer, Spring Hill
155 pounds — Copenhagen Browning, Prairie View
170 pounds — Kylee Eastwood, Prairie View
235 pounds — Alexa Folsom of Osawatomie
Second Team
123 pounds — Raegan Stinemetz, Spring Hill
130 pounds — Keelea Benedict, Prairie View
136 pounds — Alyssa Page, Prairie View
143 pounds — Lexi Dillon, Spring Hill
155 pounds — Madison D’Urso, Spring Hill
170 pounds — Abriel Lisk, Osawatomie
191 pounds — Charity Friend, Osawatomie
Honorable Mention
123 pounds — Skyler Gravatt, Osawatomie
170 pounds — Hayleigh Diffley, Spring Hill
191 pounds — Americus Harris, Paola
