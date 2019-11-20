First Team
Jalyn Stevenson, Spring Hill
Rinny McMullen, Louisburg
Allie Frank, Spring Hill
Carleigh Pritchard, Louisburg
Madison Ballou, Osawatomie
Morgan Clark, Paola
Caitlyn Rexroat, Spring Hill
Second Team
Kate Frakes, Spring Hill
Abby Richmond, Paola
Allie Lagasse, Osawatomie
Daphne Gardner, Spring Hill
Haley Cain, Louisburg
Tara Haag, Osawatomie
Reilly Ratliff-Becher, Louisburg
Honorable Mention
Davis Guetterman, Louisburg
Mikayla White, Paola
Rylee Serpan, Spring Hill
Sydney Booe, Osawatomie
Avery Dempsey, Osawatomie
Riley Kallevig, Louisburg
Liz Jacobs, Louisburg
Mackenzie Kuehl, Paola
Abby Kellerman, Prairie View
Kinley Baker, Prairie View
Ariel Alcorn, Prairie View
