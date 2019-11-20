First Team

Jalyn Stevenson, Spring Hill

Rinny McMullen, Louisburg

Allie Frank, Spring Hill

Carleigh Pritchard, Louisburg

Madison Ballou, Osawatomie

Morgan Clark, Paola

Caitlyn Rexroat, Spring Hill

Second Team

Kate Frakes, Spring Hill

Abby Richmond, Paola

Allie Lagasse, Osawatomie

Daphne Gardner, Spring Hill

Haley Cain, Louisburg

Tara Haag, Osawatomie

Reilly Ratliff-Becher, Louisburg

Honorable Mention

Davis Guetterman, Louisburg

Mikayla White, Paola

Rylee Serpan, Spring Hill

Sydney Booe, Osawatomie

Avery Dempsey, Osawatomie

Riley Kallevig, Louisburg

Liz Jacobs, Louisburg

Mackenzie Kuehl, Paola

Abby Kellerman, Prairie View

Kinley Baker, Prairie View

Ariel Alcorn, Prairie View

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.