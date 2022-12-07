PAOLA — The Frontier League was a strong one again this season with the Paola Lady Panthers, Louisburg Lady Cats and Tonganoxie Chieftains qualifying for the Class 4A state tournament.
Paola won the regional on its home court, defeating Topeka-Hayden and Ottawa in straight sets. The Lady Panthers had a tough bracket at state, drawing state champion Bishop Miege and state runner-up Andale in pool play.
The Lady Panthers made their first trip to state in six years. Paola finished the season with a record of 26-14.
Louisburg upset No. 2 ranked Baldwin on its home court, making the program’s 19th trip to the state tournament. The Lady Cats won a back-and-forth set against Tonganoxie and defeated Clay Center in straight sets to come out of pool play. Louisburg lost to Bishop Miege in the semifinals and Circle in the third-place match.
It was the 15th time the Lady Cats placed in the top four at the state tournament. Louisburg had an incredible turnaround during the season. The Lady Cats lost their first three matches and were 3-9 through 12 matches.
The Lady Cats caught fire, going 19-10 the rest of the way to end the season in the state tournament. Louisburg finished with a record of 22-19.
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos captured the Frontier League title for the fourth year in a row. The Lady Broncos were 7-0 in league play.
Paola, Louisburg and Spring Hill had five first-team selections on the Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball Team.
Hitter Maggie Kauk and libero Taryn Marcum were first-team selections for the Paola Lady Panthers.
Allie Kennedy, Louisburg, was a first-team selection at hitter.
Setter Daphne Gardner and hitter Shannon Frakes were first-team selections for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos.
Prairie View senior hitter Alexis Baker was a first-team selection.
Defensive specialist Jillian Palmer, an Osawatomie senior, was a first-team selection.
The Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball Team recognized 20 area student-athletes. The Spotlight team featured seven first-team selections, seven second-team honors and five honorable mentions.
Daphne Gardner, Spring Hill, was named the Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball Player of the Year (See related story). Gardner, the setter, led the Lady Broncos with 869 assists this season.
Lady Panther hitter Maggie Kauk, a senior, played all six rotations. She finished her career with 703 kills, 447 digs and 133 blocks.
“Maggie was six-rotation middle this year,” Paola coach Alexis Kuharich-Combes said. “You do not hear of a six-rotation middle very often. I am proud of the leader she became this year.”
Paola libero Taryn Marcum, a junior, had a team-leading 364 digs on the season. She was ranked in the top 10 in the state in digs. Marcum topped the 500-dig mark and 600-dig career milestone this season. She had 620 career digs.
“If you have ever watched one of our games, you know how incredible Taryn is to watch,” coach Kuharich-Combes said. “We joke as a team that she is expected to cover half the court, but in reality, she covers about half the court.”
Louisburg senior hitter Allie Kennedy led the Lady Cats with 304 kills. She added 76 digs, 59 blocks, 25 aces and 24 assists.
“Allie had an outstanding senior season for us as our No. 1 attacker,” Louisburg coach Leanna Willer said. “Teams consistently recognized her as a threat, yet she was still able to get the job done.
Prairie View senior hitter Alexis Baker was one of the team leaders in kills and blocks.
Osawatomie defensive specialist Jillian Palmer, a senior, led the Lady Trojans on the court. She was the field general. Palmer played libero and anchored the defense.
Spring Hill junior hitter Shannon Frakes led the Lady Broncos with 342 kills. She was also tough on defense, registering a team-best 273 digs.
Paola senior setter Maddie Pitzer was a second-team selection. Pitzer topped 1,000 career assists during the season. She ran the offense and was also a hard-hitting front row player and tough defender. She finished her career with 1,300 assists and 473 digs.
Louisburg senior hitter Claire Brown had 278 kills, 358 digs and 28 blocks.
Lady Cat libero Adyson Ross set the tone on defense. She made 363 digs, with 67 kills and 47 aces.
Louisburg junior Hailey Sword was a defensive specialist and hitter for the Lady Cats. She had 176 kills, 182 digs, 52 aces and 25 blocks.
Osawatomie sophomore hitter Alyssa Haefele was a spark plug for the Lady Trojans. Haefele did a little bit of everything for Osawatomie from blocking and hitting on the front row, to digging the ball off the back row and setting the ball when needed.
Spring Hill junior hitter Keilah Rivers had 275 kills, 50 digs and 31 blocks.
Lady Broncos senior Addie Hedrick had 171 kills, 39 digs and 29 blocks.
Honorable mention selections were Paola junior hitter Anna Kane, Spring Hill senior hitter Jenna Weber, Osawatomie senior hitter Lydia Beets, Paola senior hitter Ava Kehl, Louisburg junior defensive specialist Madelyn Williams and Louisburg setter Megan Quinn.
Quinn topped 1,000 career assists for the Louisburg Lady Cats during the state tournament.
Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball
First Team
Hitter — Shannon Frakes, Spring Hill, JR
Hitter — Maggie Kauk, Paola, SR
Hitter — Allie Kennedy, Louisburg, SR
Hitter — Alexis Baker, Prairie View, SR
Defensive Specialist — Jillian Palmer, Osawatomie, SR
Setter — Daphne Gardner, Spring Hill, SR
Libero — Taryn Marcum, Paola, JR
Second Team
Hitter — Keilah Rivers, Spring Hill, JR
Hitter — Claire Brown, Louisburg, SR
Hitter — Addie Hedrick, Spring Hill, SR
Hitter — Alyssa Haefele, Osawatomie, SO
Defensive Specialist — Hailey Sword, Louisburg, JR
Setter — Maddie Pitzer, Paola, SR
Libero — Adyson Ross, Louisburg, SR
Honorable Mention
Hitter — Anna Kane, Paola, JR
Hitter — Jenna Weber, Spring Hill, SR
Hitter — Lydia Beets, Osawatomie, SR
Hitter — Ava Kehl, Paola, SR
Defensive Specialist — Madelyn Williams, Louisburg, JR
Setter — Megan Quinn, Louisburg, JR
All-Frontier League
First Team
Hitter — Shannon Frakes. Spring Hill, JR
Hitter — Maggie Kauk, Paola, SR
Libero — Taryn Marcum, Paola, JR
Setter — Daphne Gardner, Spring Hill, SR
Second Team
Hitter — Allie Kennedy, Louisburg, SR
Hitter — Keliah Rivers, Spring Hill. JR
Libero — Adyson Ross, Louisburg, SR
Honorable Mention
Hitter — Claire Brown, Louisburg, SR
Hitter — Addie Hedrick, Spring Hill, SR
Hitter — Anna Kane, Paola, SR
Hitter — Jenna Weber, Spring Hill, SR
Setter — Maddie Pitzer, Paola, SR
All-Pioneer League
First Team
Hitter — Alexis Baker, Prairie View, SR
Second Team
Libero — Jillian Palmer, Osawatomie, SR
Class 4A All-State
Second Team
Hitter — Allie Kennedy, Louisburg, SR
Honorable Mention
Hitter — Maggier Kauk, Paola, SR
Class 5A All-State
Honorable Mention
Hitter — Shannon Frakes, Spring Hill, SR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.