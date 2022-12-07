220921_mr_spt_osa_vball_07

PAOLA — The Frontier League was a strong one again this season with the Paola Lady Panthers, Louisburg Lady Cats and Tonganoxie Chieftains qualifying for the Class 4A state tournament.

Paola won the regional on its home court, defeating Topeka-Hayden and Ottawa in straight sets. The Lady Panthers had a tough bracket at state, drawing state champion Bishop Miege and state runner-up Andale in pool play.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

