LA CYGNE — The Prairie View Lady Buffalos, led by four freshmen, wrote a new chapter in school history with their third place finish at the Class 3A state meet in Wamego.
Freshman Bree Allen, the Spotlight girls runner of the Year, led the Lady Buffalos with a second–place finish in the state meet.
Prairie View qualified for state by winning the regional meet at Fredonia. Allen won the regional meet. Wylie Teagarden, a freshman, placed fifth. Freshman Ryleigh Luecker finished 11th. Kallyn Stroup, a freshman, placed 14th. Senior Jessica Pretric was 18th.
”Having the team do so well all season and end with a regional championship and place third at state, it made it all the sweeter,” Prairie View coach Marcie Caldwell said. “I don’t think Bree’s successes would have meant as much to her if the team hadn’t been right there winning with her. The team atmosphere these girls developed is truly special, and through the ups and downs they supported each other wholeheartedly.”
Prairie View landed all seven of its varsity runners on the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Cross Country Team.
Louisburg placed third in the Class 4A regional at Baldwin, qualifying the Lady Cat team for state for the fifth year in a row. Louisburg, which placed fifth in the state, had nine runners honored on the Spotlight team.
The Louisburg Lady Cats and Spring Hill Lady Broncos each had three girls earn first-team Spotlight honors.
The Spotlight girls cross country team features seven first-team runners, seven on second team and 14 honorable-mention runners. The Spotlight selections are based on times.
Allen led all area runners with her personal record of 19 minutes, 15 seconds at the Central Heights Invitational.
Spring Hill Lady Bronco Vienna Lahner saved her best for last, running a time of 19:29 for 12th place in the Class 5A state meet.
Lahner placed third in the Frontier League meet and eighth in the Class 5A regional meet at St. James, qualifying for state four years in a row.
Emma Vohs of Louisburg ran a season-best time of 20:23 at the Frontier League meet, placing ninth for the Lady Cats. She had the third best time in the area.
Vohs did some big things for the Lady Cats in her first season of cross country. Her personal record landed her fourth on the all-time list for the Louisburg girls. She placed sixth in the Class 4A state meet in Wamego.
Spring Hill’s Kate Penhallow was tied for fourth on the list with a time of 20:23 for 17th place in the regional meet at St. James.
Alyssa Anderson of Spring Hill also liked the regional course, running her fastest time of the season in the meet. She placed 23rd in the regional with a time of 20:43.
Lady Cat Maddie Rhamy ran a season-best time of 20:50 for 11th place in the Class 4A regional meet at Baldwin.
Reese Johnson of Louisburg was seventh on the list, earning first-team honors. She turned in her best performance at the state meet, placing 19th in 21:08.
Legacy Murphy of Spring Hill ran her way onto the second team. She had the eighth best time in the area, running a time of 21:21 in the regional at St. James.
Prairie View’s Wylie Teagarden had the ninth fastest time in the area, placing second in the Pioneer League meet with a time of 21:23.
Lady Cat Lola Edwards had her season cut short by injuries, but not before turning in a season-best time of 21:32 in the Louisburg Invitational.
Saydee Shannon of Spring Hill earned second-team Spotlight honors, running a time of 21:37 for 21st place in the Frontier League meet at Baldwin.
Spring Hill’s Kylie Rogers ran a time of 21:53 for 40th place in the regional meet at St. James. She ran the 12th fastest time in the area.
Yasmin Rutledge of Paola ran a season-best time of 22:31 in the regional meet at Baldwin.
Ryleigh Leuker of Prairie View was the 14th fastest runner in the area, placing 39th in the state meet at Wamego with a time of 22:33.
Claire Eble, an Osawatomie freshman, ran her way onto the team as honorable mention. Brown broke her personal record by more than five minutes. She ran a season-best time of 24:36 in the regional meet.
Spotlight Girls Cross Country Team
First-Team
Bree Allen, Prairie View, 19:15
Vienna Lahner, Spring Hill, 19:29
Emma Vohs, Louisburg, 20:23
Kate Penhallow, Spring Hill, 20:23
Alyssa Anderson, Spring Hill, 20:43
Maddie Rhamy, Louisburg, 20:50
Reese Johnson, Louisburg, 21:08
Second Team
Legacy Murphy, Spring Hill, 21:21
Wylie Teagarden, Prairie View, 21:23
Lola Edwards, Louisburg, 21:33
Saydee Shannon, Spring Hill, 21:37
Kylie Rogers, Spring Hill, 21:53
Yasmin Rutledge, Paola, 22:31
Ryleigh Lueker, Prairie View, 22:33
Honorable Mention
Nova Ptacek, Louisburg, 22:35
Kallynn Stroup, Prairie View, 22:56
Ella McCammon, Prairie View, 23:01
Bree Gassman, Louisburg, 23:10
Alaina Bollinger, Paola, 23:15
Hazel Downum, Paola, 23:16
Erin Apple, Louisburg, 23:19
Kelsie Konitzer, Prairie View, 23:31
Jessica Petric, Prairie View, 23:44
Anna Poe, Louisburg, 23:45
Addie Stuebner, Paola, 23:57
Maddison Huggins, Louisburg, 24:01
Claire Eble, Osawatomie, 24:36
Kailyn Younger, Paola, 24:36
