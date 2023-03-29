230329_mr_spt_girls_01

SPRING HILL — The Spring Hill Lady Broncos advanced to the semifinals of the Class 5A substate tournament at Topeka-Seaman.

Spring Hill defeated Basehor-Linwood in the opening round, 50-39, before falling to St. Thomas Aquinas by a final of 59-29.

