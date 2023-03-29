SPRING HILL — The Spring Hill Lady Broncos advanced to the semifinals of the Class 5A substate tournament at Topeka-Seaman.
Spring Hill defeated Basehor-Linwood in the opening round, 50-39, before falling to St. Thomas Aquinas by a final of 59-29.
Spring Hill’s Sydney Buscher goes up strong to the basket against a double-team from Louisburg defenders. Buscher averaged a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds per game. She was a first-team Spotlight selection.
The Lady Broncos, 15-7, won the Frontier League title. Senior guard Jenna Weber and sophomore forward Sydney Buscher were first-team selections on the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Basketball Team. Weber was named the Spotlight player of the year. (See related story)
Weber averaged 20 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Buscher posted 12 points, 10 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.
Twenty student-athletes were selected to the Spotlight team. There were five first-team selections, five second-team honors and 10 honorable mention selections.
Louisburg senior guard Adyson Ross helped lead the Lady Cats to the Class 4A substate championship game at home against Parsons. The Lady Cats, 15-7, advanced to the title game with a 51-39 victory against Chanute. Louisburg fell to Parsons by two points, 41-39, in a heartbreaker. Ross was a first-team selection.
Ross averaged 12.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
Paola senior forward Maggie Kauk was a first-team Spotlight selection.
Osawatomie junior post player Erin Upshaw was a first-team selection for the Lady Trojans.
Paola senior guard Maddie Pitzer was a second-team selection.
Delanie Tally, Louisburg senior, was a second-team selection at guard. Tally averaged 9.5 points.
Kally Stroup, a Prairie View sophomore, was a second-team selection.
Osawatomie senior guard Claire Hall was named to the second team.
Louisburg senior guard Brianne Kuhlman was named to the second team. Kuhlman averaged 5.4 points.
First Team
Jenna Weber, SR, Spring Hill
Adyson Ross, SR, Louisburg
Maggie Kauk, SR, Paola
Erin Upshaw, JR, Osawatomie
Sydney Buscher, SO, Spring Hill
Second Team
Maddie Pitzer, SR, Paola
Delanie Tally, SR, Louisburg
Kally Stroup, SO, Prairie View
Claire Hall, SR, Osawatomie
Brianne Kuhlman, SR, Louisburg
Honorable Mention
Ava Baker, SR, Louisburg
KJ Gregg, JR, Prairie View
Ella Foster, SR, Paola
Hailey Pope, SR, Osawatomie
Anna LaPlante, JR, Spring Hill
Ava Kehl, SR, Paola
Alyssa Haefele, SO, Osawatomie
Emma Prettyman, SR, Louisburg
Addie Bond, SO, Spring Hill
Elizabeth Suter, SO, Spring Hill
All-Frontier League
First Team
Jenna Weber, SR, Spring Hill
Adyson Ross, SR, Louisburg
Second Team
Maggie Kauk, SR, Paola
Brianne Kuhlman, SR, Louisburg
Sydney Buscher, SO, Spring Hill
Honorable Mention
Ava Baker, SR, Louisburg
Delanie Tally, SR, Louisburg
Maddie Pitzer, SR, Paola
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
