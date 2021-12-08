SPRING HILL — The Class 5A substate champion and Frontier League champion Spring Hill Lady Broncos landed six players on the Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball Team.
Twenty-two area student-athletes were named to the Spotlight team, including seven first-team and seven second-team selections.
Seniors Kate Frakes, Rylee Serpan, Daphne Gardner and Cate Milroy were first-team selections. Senior Molly Lankford and sophomore Shannon Frakes were second-team selections.
The Louisburg Lady Cats, who advanced to the Class 4A substate title match, had four players named to the Spotlight team.
Seniors Corinna McMullen and Davis Guetterman were first-team selections. Chase Kallevig earned second-team honors. Senior Aubryn Berck was named honorable mention.
The Paola Lady Panthers had five players named to the Spotlight team. Paola ended its season in the Class 4A substate championship match.
Osawatomie and Prairie View each had three players selected to the Spotlight team.
Hitter Kate Frakes had 253 kills and 57 blocks with 10 stuff blocks. Frakes added 62 assists and 60 digs.
Serpan, a hitter, led the Lady Broncos with 388 blocks. She added 55 blocks.
Gardner, a setter, had a team-leading 1,023 assists for Spring Hill. She added 261 digs and 33 aces.
Milroy, a defensive specialist, led the Lady Broncos with 416 digs.
“We have won the Frontier League title the last three years, and been undefeated in league the last two years,” Spring Hill coach Erica Book said. “This was an exciting year for the Lady Broncos. We seem to get better throughout the season and we peaked at the right time.
“We play a pretty tough schedule and each night out we have to be ready to play,” Book said. “Our girls were competitive, and you could tell with their focus in practice they were motivated and had a goal to achieve. At the beginning of the season, we worked to cross off small goals to get where we wanted to be at the end of the season. We made goals for each tournament, league, and then be able to host substate and go to state”
McMullen, a four-year starter for Louisburg, led the Lady Cats with 224 kills. She played all six positions on rotation with 194 digs and 284 assists. McMullen added 20 blocks and 35 aces.
Davis, another four-year letter-winner for the Lady Cats, played all six rotations. She was a hitter and a setter. Davis led the team in aces with 58 and assists with 436 assists. She added 138 kills and 184 digs.
Kallevig, a senior libero, led the Lady Cats with 340 digs. She added 37 aces.
Berck, a senior defensive specialist, had 257 digs with 48 aces and 28 assists.
Avery Dempsey, an Osawatomie senior, was a first-team Spotlight selection at defensive specialist.
Paola seniors Mikayla White and Mackenzie Kuehl were second-team selections.
White, a setter, played all six rotations for the Lady Panthers. She had a team-leading 500 assists, White added 40 blocks, 42 aces, 111 kills, 206 digs and 500 assists.
Kuehl, an outside hitter, had a team-leading 313 kills for Paola. She added 301 digs.
Prairie View seniors Jane Hough and Kinley Baker were second-team selections.
Hough was the defensive leader for the Lady Buffalos, topping 1,000 digs in her high school career.
Baker was one of the top hitters on the team. She played all six rotations and was among the leaders in kills and digs.
Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball
First Team
Hitter — Corinna McMullen, SR, Louisburg
Hitter — Kate Frakes, SR, Spring Hill
Hitter — Rylee Serpan, SR, Spring Hill
Setter — Davis Guetterman, SR, Louisburg
Defensive specialist — Avery Dempsey, Osawatomie
Defensive specialist — Daphne Gardner, SR, Spring Hill
Libero — Cate Milroy, SR, Spring Hill
Second Team
Hitter — Kinley Baker, SR, Prairie View
Hitter — Mackenzie Kuehl, SR, Paola
Hitter — Molly Langford, SR, Spring Hill
Setter — Mikayla White, SR, Paola
Defensive specialist — Jane Hough, SR, Prairie View
Defensive specialist — Shannon Frakes, SO, Spring Hill
Libero — Chase Kallevig, SR, Louisburg
Honorable Mention
Hitter – Maggie Kauk, JR, Paola
Hitter — Josie Worrell, SR, Osawatomie
Setter – Maddie Pitzer, JR, Paola
Hitter — Lydia Beets JR, Osawatomie
Defensive specialist — Jullian Palmer, JR, Osawatomie
Defensive specialist — Julia Paisley, SR, Prairie View
Defensive specialist — Aubryn Berck, SR, Louisburg
Libero — Taryn Marcum, SO, Paola
