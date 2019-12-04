LOUISBURG — Two seniors are back to lead the Louisburg Wildcat basketball team.
Seniors Michael Waldron and Garrett Rolofson are ready to lead a Louisburg boys team that went 9-12 a year ago.
Waldron is a 6-1 guard. He sees the floor well and can run the offense.
Rolofson, 6-4, is a presence in the post. He can play inside and is a strong rebounder.
The Louisburg Wildcats have 28 players out for the program, fielding freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams.
The Wildcats also return nine juniors.
Weston Guetterman is a 5-10 guard. He is a returning letter-winner for the Wildcats.
Louisburg also returns juniors Dawson Barns, 6-0, guard; Konnor Vohs, 5-8, guard; Trevin Lohse, 5-9, guard; Benjamin Guetterman, 6-0, guard; Andrew Hupp, 6-0, guard; Carson Houchen, 5-10, guard; Connor Koesser, 6-2, forward; and Charles Peters, 6-4, forward.
Julian Musgrave is a 6-7 sophomore. He saw some varsity action late in the season. Musgrave can be an impact player in the post.
