LOUISBURG — It took the Louisburg offense a half to get on track, but the Wildcats rolled in the third and fourth quarters to put up a 51-7 victory against Bonner Springs on Friday, Sept. 23.
Riley Van Eaton had three touchdown runs and topped 100 yards rushing in the victory for the Wildcats, scoring on runs of 2, 17 and 69 yards.
After a scoreless first quarter, Bonner Springs punched the ball into the end zone on fourth down and one to take a 7-0 lead with 6:12 left in the half.
Louisburg answered with a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Declan Battle. The two-point conversion failed, making it 7-6 at the intermission.
The Wildcats took the lead on their first possession of the second half, scoring on a 10-yard touchdown run by Battle. He threw a pass to Ashton Moore for the two-point conversion, putting Louisburg on top 14-7.
It was a lead the Louisburg Wildcats would only add to the rest of the night.
Riley Van Eaton capped off another third-quarter drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Layne Ryals added the extra-point kick for a 21-7 lead with less than eight minutes on the clock.
Van Eaton punched the ball into the end zone on a 17-yard touchdown run as the Wildcats made it 28-7 with 2:35 left in the third quarter.
Bonner Springs had a bad snap on a punt, and the ball was kicked out of the end zone for a Louisburg safety.
Louisburg scored 24 unanswered points in the third quarter, taking a commanding 30-7 lead.
Wyatt Holland had a 51-yard kickoff return to set the Wildcats up for their first scoring strike in the fourth quarter. Moore capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Van Eaton added to his highlight reel, scoring his third touchdown of the night on a 69-yard run, going from one side of the field against the grain for the end zone, increasing the margin to 44-7 with 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Darby Van Eaton ended the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run, making the final 51-7.
