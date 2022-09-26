LOUISBURG — It took the Louisburg offense a half to get on track, but the Wildcats rolled in the third and fourth quarters to put up a 51-7 victory against Bonner Springs on Friday, Sept. 23.

Riley Van Eaton had three touchdown runs and topped 100 yards rushing in the victory for the Wildcats, scoring on runs of 2, 17 and 69 yards.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

