Sitting behind the northeast corner of Wildcat Stadium, tucked in the backyard of Jene and Teresa Vickrey’s home, is a three-story tree house.
For more than three decades now, watching a Louisburg football game from that tree house was on my bucket list.
During the annual “Rivalry on K-68,” I had the privilege of watching part of the game from the Vickreys’ tree house with some of their children and grandchildren.
I had been asking about the tree house and who owned it for several years.
Someone told me it belonged to one of Jene and Teresa’s children. So, one day, I stopped Jene and asked him which of his children owned it, letting him know about my bucket list wish to see a game from there. He let me know the property belonged to him and his wife and extended an invitation to watch a game from there with them.
When I saw the Paola Panthers on the schedule at the Louisburg Wildcats for week two this season, I made plans with Jene to be there Friday, Sept. 8.
It was the perfect place to watch Friday Night Lights in Louisburg.
Prior to the game, several of the Vickreys’ children and grandchildren watched the Louisburg football players walk down Fifth Street, right past their yard, on the way to Wildcat Stadium.
The Vickrey children: Jasmine, Joshua, Jacob and Johanna all graduated from Louisburg High School and played in the Wildcat Marching Band.
Jene and Teresa Vickrey purchased the property in 2001. Not long after, the tree house started to go up in the backyard.
When it got to be within an hour or so before kickoff, the Louisburg Wildcat Marching Band walked by the Vickrey house, and the children and grandchildren had their cell phones out to record the pregame march to the stadium.
It was just surreal.
Former Louisburg band director John Cisetti told the marching band if they walked past the Vickrey house and the children were dancing in the driveway, they were doing it right.
The band has been doing it right for the past 22 years because the Vickrey grandchildren are now in that driveway dancing on game day.
For the pregame meal, we had an entire tailgate room. The Vickreys have a sun porch on the back of the house where we were able to see the stadium, hear the players warming up and enjoy some Meat Lovers pizza, chicken alfredo pasta, Italian meats pasta and cheesy breadsticks from the Paola Pizza Hut.
The children and I played in the treehouse for a while prior to kickoff. Several of the girls were quite daring as well, flying from one side of the backyard to the other on a zipline attached to the tree house.
Jene said the weight limit for the zipline was 200 pounds. I would have qualified for the ride, but my bones told me otherwise. I decided it was best to just observe the zipline.
After working the game for the first three quarters, it was time to head to the tree house and enjoy the fourth quarter from the observation deck of the tree house with Jene.
The tree house was simply the best. Seeing the lights glow from Wildcat Stadium while listening to the band, the student sections cheering and the sounds of the game was another Friday Night Lights experience for the books.
Pizza and pasta from Pizza Hut to feed a bunch of football fans — $44. Classic Coke, Cherry Coke and bottled water — $12. Ice for the Igloo Cooler — $4.58. Watching the latest installment in the “Rivalry on K-68” from the Vickery treehouse and checking another one off the bucket list — Priceless.
