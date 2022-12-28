LOUISBURG — When the Louisburg Wildcats needed a big play or a stop on defense, there was never a doubt that senior lineman Nathan Vincent would be there.
Vincent, a defensive end, was one of the top tacklers on the team with 80.
He put pressure on opposing offenses.
Teams had to account for where he was on the field.
It was still impossible to stop him. Vincent made 8.5 tackles for a loss of yardage on the season. He also registered 6.5 quarterback sacks.
Vincent was named the Tri-County Spotlight Football Defensive Player of the Year.
“Thank you so much,” Vincent said. “It is a huge honor for me and the entire team. I believe it is a testament to what this team did all year long that put me and many others to succeed at a high level.”
Vincent was a game changer on defense, Louisburg coach Drew Harding said.
“Nathan was huge for us defensively,” Harding said. “He made the switch from playing linebacker the previous year.
“He really excelled at his new position of defensive end,” Harding said. “Nathan was able to generate a good pass rush for us. Against the run he was very dependable and played with a relentless motor.”
Vincent forced four fumbles on the season. He recovered one fumble.
The Louisburg Wildcats set some lofty goals heading into the season, Vincent said.
After that the team went to work, not just dreaming about the goals, but working hard to chase after them.
“We had a lot of goals coming into the season, and we hit just about every one of them,” he said. “The main one was to bring home the league championship, and we did that.”
The way the Louisburg Wildcats won the Frontier League title was one of those games everyone on the team will remember.
Spring Hill took a 17-13 lead with 1:12 to go in the fourth quarter on senior night at Louisburg.
The Wildcats got the ball back with 58 seconds left and marched 80 yards in seven plays for the game-winning score in a 20-17 comeback.
“It was a tough game both ways, and our guys just wanted it more in the end,” Vincent said. “Knowing that your team will be remembered as league champions forever is just a really cool thing. We fell short of our overall goal, a state championship, unfortunately.
“The score of our last game does not reflect how our team was capable of playing,” he said. “We were so close to playing to our full potential. Regardless, the season was a massive success for the program, and I think we have given it the spark it needed to succeed for years to come.”
The Louisburg Wildcats have a proud tradition of excellence, Vincent said. The 2022 team added to that legacy.
“We came in and put in the work we knew we would need to succeed this season,” Vincent said. “Our senior class really took control of this team, no matter how much or how little playing time you got, you were a leader, and the underclassmen knew that.
“I believe we had a huge culture change this year in the best way possible and that our senior class has set the program up for years of success,” he said. “We know that we have kept the Wildcat tradition alive and well and have left the program better than when we joined it, which is everyone’s goal.”
