SALINA – Konnor Vohs sank a pair of free throws to all but seal the Louisburg boys' victory against Augusta in the Class 4A state semifinals.
Vohs gave the Wildcats a five-point lead, 58-53, with two of the biggest free throws of his life with nine seconds left in regulation against Augusta on Thursday, March 11.
Augusta hit a late basket. Louisburg got the ball back and ran out the final two seconds, winning it 58-55 at the Tony's Pizza Event Center in Salina.
The game was tied 41-41 at the end of the third quarter. The fourth quarter had its share of pressure as Augusta opened the frame with a 5-3 edge, taking a two-point, 46-44, lead.
Julian Margrave scored the next five points in the game as the Wildcats took a 49-46 lead with just over two minutes left in regulation.
Louisburg held a two-point lead, 55-53, with 28 seconds to go. Vohs was fouled with nine seconds left on the clock. He sank both free throws for a five-point lead and the Wildcats went on to win it by three points.
The Louisburg Wildcats, 18-6, will face the Bishop Miege Stags, 21-1, in the state championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
Louisburg jumped out to a seven-point lead in the first quarter, 18-11. It was a four-point game at the half with the Wildcats on top 31-27.
Augusta outscored Louisburg 13-10 in the third quarter, taking the game into the final eight minutes knotted at 41-41.
The Wildcats held a 17-14 edge in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Louisburg led by as many as nine points in the first quarter. Augusta held a five-point lead in the third quarter. The lead changed hands six times and there were three ties.
The Louisburg defense forced 11 turnovers, outscoring Augusta 16-2 off turnovers. The Wildcats held a 6-0 advantage over Augusta on fast-break points. Augusta had the edge on rebounds, 23 to 18.
Margrave led the Wildcats with 23 points to go along with a team-high eight rebounds.
Weston Guetterman posted 21 points. He added six steals, four assists and one blocked shot.
Michael Seuferling, Ben Guetterman and Vohs also scored.
