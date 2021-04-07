LOUISBURG – It has been two years since the Louisburg Wildcats competed in a varsity golf tournament.
The wait is over and the Louisburg golf program is ready to take to the links and compete this spring.
Twenty-one students tried out for the golf team, and the roster was trimmed to 14, with seven competing for varsity positions and seven competing for junior varsity.
Johny Eberhart is back to lead the Louisburg Wildcat team. He has junior varsity experience.
Carter Stuteville is also ready to have an impact at the varsity level, Louisburg coach Brian Burns said.
“The most improved golfer from last year that looks to be our second spot, Carter Stuteville,” Burns said. “It is too soon to know who will be in our next four spots for varsity tournaments.”
Burns is entering his 20th season with the Louisburg Wildcat golf program.
“My team goals are for the scores to improve from year to year,” Burns said. “I also want everyone to understand all aspects of the game.”
