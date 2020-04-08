OSAWATOMIE — The water is still at the Ozone Fitness indoor swimming pool.
It should be full of swimmers on April 1 for the season opener at home, featuring the Miami County girls swim team with athletes coming together from Osawatomie, Paola and Louisburg this season.
Brayden Hanf, Grace Shore and Shayla Aye, along with team managers Bailey Barnes and Isaiah Waggerman, were to be recognized prior to the final home meet of the season on senior night, Wednesday, May 6.
The Miami County girls swim team would have hosted the league meet the following week and started preparing for the state meet.
None of those memories will be made now with the cancellation of the spring sports season due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We did not have the chance to swim at a meet yet, and this was my first time coaching these girls,” coach Madison Carrigan said. “We were only two weeks in and we were going to set goals today, actually. If all had gone according to plan, we would be sitting on the pool deck right now.
“I was really upset when I heard the news,” she said. “Obviously, I understand the reason for the cancellation of school and the sports season, so I completely back the decision. It was still a huge bummer for me because this was my first time having a high school head coach role.”
The news hit the team hard, especially the seniors, Carrigan said.
“The first two weeks were already so much fun and the girls improved so much, so I can’t imagine how great the whole season would have been,” Carrigan said. “I heard around the same time as the girls did, and we have a team group chat where we shared our emotions.
“Everyone is really bummed, especially the seniors,” she said. “We had a lot of first-time swimmers, as well, so I hope this doesn’t deter them from joining the team again next year.”
Girls who were ready to represent Miami County in the pool are Shayla Aye, Kylee Barnett, Claire Brown, Zoe Brown, Emma Boehm, Charity Friend, Alexa Folsom, Shyloh Foster, Selah Hadle, Bailey Hallas, Brayden Hanf, Emma Johnson, Helene Kambach, Sydney Keaton, Dana Mattison, Anna Morrison, Dagen Page, Lilia Parks, Reese Reitz, Brianna Shippy, Abi Shore, Grace Shore, Jenna Stover, Sydney Tewes and Erin Wilson.
Team managers were Bailey Barnes, Cole Brown and Isaiah Waggerman.
Coaches were Maddie Carrigan and assistant coach Mary Kathryn Argeropoulos.
