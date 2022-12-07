FORT SCOTT – The Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team placed third in the Fort Scott Invitational.
Louisburg was 3-2 in the tournament at Fort Scott on Friday, Dec. 2. The Wildcats defeated Blue Valley Southwest 56-23, lost a one-point dual to Fort Scott 39-38, fell to Atchison County 48-34, and closed the day with back-to-back wins against Anderson County 45-36 and Gardner-Edgerton 60-24.
Earlier this month, the Louisburg wrestling team did a toy drive for Cops 4 Tots. The team recently presented the toys they collected to Miami County Undersheriff Matt Kelly and the Miami County Sheriff's Office.
Elijah Eslinger, a senior, went 5-0 with three pins and a major decision at 285 pounds.
Senior Kaven Bartlett was a perfect 5-0 with a pin and a major decision at 138 pounds.
Trace Eslinger, a senior, went 3-0 with a pin at 215 pounds.
Senior Kyle Oram was 2-0 with a pin and a major decision at 215 pounds.
Will Showalter, a sophomore, was 4-1 with two pins at 106 pounds.
Senior Jesse Murphy went 3-2 with a pair of pins at 150 pounds.
J’Lee Collins, a junior, was 3-2 with three pins at 126 pounds.
Sophomore Jay McCaskill was 3-2 with a pin at 157 pounds.
Brayden Yoder, a senior, was 3-2 with a pin and a major decision at 190 pounds.
Freshman Hayden Heffernon went 3-2 at 113 pounds in his varsity debut.
Mika McKintrick, a sophomore, was 2-1 with a pin at 132 pounds.
Keegan Rogers, a freshman, was 2-3 with a pin at 120 pounds.
Sophomore Logan Henry was 1-1 with a pin at 132 pounds.
