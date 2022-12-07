221207_mr_spt_lou_wrest_01

Members of the Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team pose for pictures with Miami County Undersheriff Matt Kelly and the toys they collected for a drive to benefit Cops for Tots.

 Submitted Photo

FORT SCOTT – The Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team placed third in the Fort Scott Invitational.

Louisburg was 3-2 in the tournament at Fort Scott on Friday, Dec. 2. The Wildcats defeated Blue Valley Southwest 56-23, lost a one-point dual to Fort Scott 39-38, fell to Atchison County 48-34, and closed the day with back-to-back wins against Anderson County 45-36 and Gardner-Edgerton 60-24.

