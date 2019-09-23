BALDWIN CITY — Running back Ben Wiedenmann ran for more than 100 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 38-12 victory against the Bulldogs.
Louisburg took a 32-6 lead at the half and went on to win it Friday, Sept. 20, picking up the team’s first victory of the season.
Louisburg improved to 1-2.
Wiedenmann scored on a 35-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats on the scoreboard with 7:37 left in the first quarter. Hupp ran for the two-point conversion.
Wiedenmann capped another drive with a 36-yard touchdown run. Hupp ran for the conversion, giving Louisburg a 16-0 advantage in the first quarter.
Baldwin answered in the second quarter on a 26-yard touchdown pass. The conversion attempt was no good.
Wiedenmann ran for his third touchdown, scoring on a 31-yard run. He ran for more than 100 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
Quarterback Andy Hupp connected with Michael Waldron for a 1-yard touchdown for a 32-6 lead at the half.
Konnor Vohs picked off a Baldwin pass in the third quarter.
The Wildcats fumbled the football and the Bulldogs got the ball and returned it 80 yards for the touchdown.
Justin Collins opened the fourth quarter with a 41-yard touchdown run, increasing the Wildcats’ lead to 38-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.