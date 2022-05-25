ATCHISON, Kan. — The season came to an end for the Louisburg Wildcat baseball team in the Class 4A regional championship game against the Paola Panthers.
The Wildcats, 8-14, lost to the Panthers in the championship game held at Amelia Earhart Stadium on Tuesday, May 17. The game was suspended at 8:05 p.m. in the top of the sixth inning due to lighting. Louisburg had runners at first and second base with one out.
Both teams headed to their buses. A time of 8:36 was set as the time to call the game. The Atchison athletic director called Jeremy Holaday with the Kansas State High School Activities Association, and the game was eventually called at 9:40 p.m.
Paola took a 1-0 lead on a one-out double in the second inning.
Brandon Doles hit a two-out single for Louisburg in the top of the third inning. He went to second on a passed ball and scored on an error to tie the game at 1-1.
The Panthers regained the lead with a solo home run in the fourth inning. Paola added another run with a solo home run in the sixth inning.
Brody McGreer kept the Wildcats alive with a line drive single to center to open the seventh inning. Kolby Kattau drew a one-out walk to put runners at first and second.
The game went into a lighting and rain delay at 8:05 pm. It was called at 9:40 p.m. by KSHSAA regional rules. The game, having reached more than five completed innings, went back to the last completed inning with Paola winning the game 3-1.
Corbin Hamman went the distance for the Wildcats, allowing three runs on five hits. He struck out nine.
Louisburg had two base hits in the game. Doles singled and scored. McGreer singled.
Seniors playing in their final high school baseball game for the Louisburg Wildcats were: Brandon Doles, Kolby Kattau, Maverick Rockers, George Reichart and Sam Hastings.
Mack Newell threw a two-hit, complete game 10-0 shutout against Atchison in the regional opener to send Louisburg to the championship game. Newell fanned 10.
The Wildcats took an 8-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Kattau opened the eight-run first with a line drive single to left. Maverick Rockers followed with a base hit to left. Doles reached base on a ground ball to short, loading the bases. Jackson Howard was hit by a pitch.
Hamman reached on an error by the third baseman. One run scored, and the bases remained loaded. Declan Battle grounded out to short, driving in a run to make it 3-0. Newell hit a two-run single to left. McGreer singled. Jackson Kush reached on an error.
Kattau grounded out to short, driving home McGreer to make it 7-0. Rockers delivered his second base hit of the inning, scoring Kush to push the lead to 8-0.
McGreer singled to right in the third inning. Kush walked. Kattau grounded out to short, scoring McGreer for a 9-0 lead. Doles had a two-out single to left, driving in Kush for the 10-0 score.
Doles had four base hits with a double. He drove in one run and scored.
Rockers singled twice, drove in one run and scored. Kattau singled, drove in two runs and scored.
Newell singled and drove in two runs. McGreer had two base hits and scored two runs.
