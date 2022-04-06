LOUIBURG — The Louisburg Wildcats have one goal in mind this spring, punching their ticket to state.
The Wildcats were one win from winning the Class 4A regional tournament which would have sent them to Salina for the state tournament.
Louisburg returns eight letter-winners from a program that went 11-11 last year, ending the season in the regional championship game.
Senior Kolby Kattau was a first-team Spotlight selection at infield. Kattau batted .444 with 32 base hits, including five doubles and two triples. He drove in 16 runs, scored 26 runs and stole nine bases.
Cade Driskell, a senior, was first-team Spotlight designated hitter. Driskell hit .327 with an on-base percentage of .424. He had 18 hits with two doubles. Driskell drove in 11 runs with 14 runs scored and drew 10 walks.
Senior Brandon Doles was second-team Spotlight at pitcher and outfield. Doles batted .420 with five doubles and one home run. He drove in 23 runs and scored 13 runs. Doles was 4-3 with a 3.15 earned run average. He struck out 21 in 37 innings pitched.
Senior Maverick Rockers, who signed with Highland Community College, was second-team Spotlight at infield.
Rockers had a .293 batting average. He reached base almost 40 percent of the time.
Rockers had 22 hits with two triples and two home runs. He drove in 14 runs and had 23 runs scored.
“Maverick was great in the field and started off slow at the plate but really came on late with some big hits for us,” Larson said. “He really played a great shortstop for us, and no ball was a for sure hit if it was anywhere near him.”
Louisburg also returns senior George Reichart, senior Sam Hastings, junior Mack Newell and sophomore Declan Battle.
“The team goal this year is to go to state,” Larson said. “Last year we were one game away. This year we want to put ourselves in a position to make it happen.
“To be successful we have to make the routine plays and be team-first players,” he said. “We are excited to get the season started.”
