LOUISBURG — Jaden Vohs, Jerynce Brings Plenty, Noah Cotter and Hayden Ross all placed in the top 10 at the Louisburg Invitational, leading the Wildcat boys to the team title by one point.
The Louisburg Wildcats won the meet with a team score of 39, holding off Spring Hill by one point Thursday, Oct. 7.
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos won the girls team title with a score of 25. The Lady Cats were runner-up with a score of 32.
Emma Vohs, Lola Edwards, Maddy Rhamy and Reese Johnson were all in the top 10 for the Louisburg girls.
Vohs set the pace in the boys race, crossing the finish line first with a time of 17 minutes, 14 seconds.
Logan Beckman, Spring Hill, placed third in 17:35.
Brings Plenty placed fourth for the Wildcats with a time of 18:01.
Kael Knittel of Spring Hill was fifth in 18:32.
Wildcat Noah Cotter finished eighth with a time of 18:46.
Aidan Smith, Spring Hill, was ninth in 18:53.
Ross placed 10th for Louisburg with a time of 18:56.
Spring Hill made it close, placing Calen George 11th in 18:58 and Braden Stillmaker 12th with a time of 18:58.
Leo Martin was the deciding factor in the team standings as the fifth runner for the Wildcats, placing 16th in 19:12.
Jack Janovich, Spring Hill, was 15th in 19:05.
Cutter Meade, Paola, placed 18th with a time of 19:16.
Tanner Petillo, Paola, finished 20th in 19:31.
Vienna Lahner and Kate Penhallow placed second and third for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos.
Lahner was second in 20:37. Penhallow finished third in 21:02.
Vohs led the Lady Cats, placing fourth in 21:07.
Edwards was fifth in 21:32.
Legacy Murphy finished seventh for Spring Hill with a time of 21:57.
Rhamy placed eighth for Louisburg with a time of 22:00.
Johnson was ninth in 22:07.
Alyssa Anderson, Spring Hill, placed 11th in 22:09.
Saydee Shannon, Spring Hill, was 12th with a time of 22:21.
Kylie Rogers, Spring Hill, was 15th in 22:37.
Nova Ptacek, Louisburg, placed 16th in 23:23.
Bree Gassan, Louisburg, finished 19th in 24:14.
Alana Bollinger, Paola, was 20th in 24:34.
Other girls results were: Yasmin Rutledge, Paola, 22nd; Erin Apple, Louisburg, 23rd; Adeline Stuebner, Paola, 24th; Kailyn Younger, Paola, 28th; Laveinia Newton, Paola, 29th; Elise Fleming, Paola, 31st.
Other boys results were: Carden Escobar, Paola, 24th; Landon Henry, Louisburg, 25th; Ryland O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, 26th; Patrick Reeder, Paola, 29th; Gavin Carter, Paola, 30th; Sawyer Richardson, Louisburg, 31st; Matthew Blackie, Paola, 38th.
