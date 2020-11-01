LOUISBURG – Ben Wiedenmann ran for two touchdowns but it was not enough for the Louisburg Wildcats to move on in the Class 4A state playoffs.
Louisburg fell to St. James Academy by a final of 41-19 at Wildcat Stadium on Friday, Oct. 30.
Seniors playing in their final high school football game for the Louisburg Wildcats were Weston Guetterman, Konnor Vohs, Justin Collins, Andy Hupp, Alec Younggren, Jay Scollin, William Patterson and Wiedenmann.
St. James struck first on a 12-yard touchdown pass, making it 7-0.
Louisburg answered on the ground. Wiedenmann broke loose on a 77-yard run. He then capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, closing the gap to 7-6.
St. James scored on its next possession, increasing the lead to 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
A 28-yard pass play by the St. James Thunder made it a two-possession game at the half, 20-6.
St. James opened the second half with a 4-yard touchdown run to end a march, making it 27-6.
Louisburg had a drive stall but flipped the field with a 62-yard punt by Vohs.
Guetterman thwarted a St. James drive late in the third quarter with an interception.
Louisburg and St. James both scored twice in the fourth quarter. A 2-yard touchdown pass by St. James made it 35-6.
Wiedenmann answered, scoring from 21 yards out for the Wildcats.
St. James came right back, putting another touchdown on the scoreboard for a 41-13 advantage.
Louisburg ended the scoring on a 9-yard touchdown run by Kolby Kattau.
