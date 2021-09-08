LOUISBURG — Fourteen seniors are ready to lead the Louisburg Wildcat football team.
Seniors on the roster are: running back Brandon Doles, running back Kolby Kattau, defensive back Liam DeVary, defensive back Thomas Koontz, defensive back Hayden Feikert, linebacker Bryce Gage, lineman Aiden Barker, lineman Terrance Foster, lineman Drake Burdine, lineman Dominic Owens, lineman Jonathan Keegan-Childs, lineman Gavin Whitehurst, lineman Jordan Oliphant, lineman Luis Rios and lineman Reid Justesen.
Louisburg is coached by Robert Ebenstein. Assistant coaches are Joel McGhee, Andrew Harding, Ty Pfannenstiel, Pete Sakal, Kade Larsen, Alex Gentes, Rich Lane and Jake Hinson.
The Wildcats have some depth with numbers in the junior class and will feature plenty of competition for varsity playing time.
Juniors on the roster are: wideout Mason Dobbins, tight end Isaiah Whitley, quarterback Riley Van Eaton, defensive back Jackson Kush, running back Kaven Bartlett, wideout Carson Wade, linebacker Jase Hovey, wideout Nathan Apple, running back Noah Cowell, linebacker Layne Ryals, defensive back Corbin Hammon, lineman Nathan Vincent, lineman Kaleb Carter, lineman Ethan Wrigley, lineman Morrison Crilly, lineman William Hutsell, lineman Jackson Rooney, lineman Grant Strubbe, lineman Trace Eslinger, lineman Brayton Brueggen, lineman Elijah Eslinger and lineman Greyson Rasmussen.
