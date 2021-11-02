LENEXA – The St. James Thunder football team bolted out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead against the Louisburg Wildcats.
Louisburg trailed 42-0 at the half Friday, Oct. 29.
The Wildcats scored 22 points in the second half in a 56-22 loss. Louisburg ended the season with a 4-5 record. St. James improved to 5-4.
Seniors playing in their final football game for the Louisburg Wildcats were: wideout Liam DeVary, linebacker Brandon Doles, linebacker Bryce Gage, running back Kolby Kattau, defensive back Thomas Koontz, lineman Aiden Barker, lineman Gavin Whisenhunt, lineman Reid Justesen and lineman Luis Rios and Drake Burdine.
Quarterback Declan Battle put the Wildcats on the scoreboard with a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He ran for the two-point conversion, making it 42-8.
Battle broke free of several would-be tacklers on a 15-yard touchdown run. Layne Ryals' extra-point kick was good for a score of 42-15.
Madson Dobbins caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Battle, closing the margin to 20 points, 42-22, late in the third quarter.
Louisburg recovered an onside kick but could not put a drive together.
St. James finished the game with two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the final of 56-22.
