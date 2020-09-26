LOUISBURG – Suiting up just 15 players, the Louisburg Wildcat football team played the Piper Pirates to a 14-14 tie at the half.
Louisburg fell to Piper, 21-14, despite a valiant effort at Wildcat Stadium on Friday, Sept. 25.
The Wildcats freshman and junior varsity football teams are under quarantine due to COVID-19. Louisburg also had Brandon Doles out with a season-ending injury. He had surgery Friday, cheering the team on while watching a live feed in his hospital room. The Wildcats were down another player with an illness.
Louisburg turned the ball over on downs its first possession.
Piper answered with a 20-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, making it 6-0 with 2:14 left in the first quarter.
Wildcat running back Ben Wiedenmann capped a drive with a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The two-point conversion attempt was no good.
Wiedenmann put Louisburg on top, recovering a Piper fumble and returning it 30 yards for the score. He ran for the two-point conversion, making it 14-6 with 1:13 left in the half.
Piper marched down the field and put the ball in the end zone on an 18-yard touchdown run. The Pirates added the two-point conversion, knotting things up at 14-14.
Louisburg held Piper on its first possession of the third quarter. Louisburg was unable to move the football. The Wildcats had a great punt, changing fields on the Pirates who started at their own 6-yard line.
The Wildcats held the Pirates, forcing a punt. Louisburg got great field position as a result, taking over at the Piper 46-yard line.
Louisburg attempted a fourth down conversion with 5 yards to go and came up short, unable to take advantage of the field position. Piper got the ball back at its own 36-yard line.
Piper scored on a 53-yard touchdown run, taking a 21-14 lead with less than four minutes to play in the third quarter.
Piper missed a 30-yard field goal attempt with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Louisburg took over at its own 20-yard line and was not able to march the long field for a game-tying drive.
