LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Wildcat football team celebrated homecoming with its third straight victory of the season.
Louisburg defeated Eudora 17-7 at Wildcat Stadium on Friday, Oct. 4.
Ian McGuire and Reilly Ratliff-Becher were crowned the 2019 Louisburg High School fall homecoming king and queen during ceremonies held prior to kickoff.
Louisburg broke the .500 mark with the victory, improving to 3-2.
The Wildcats took control of the game early, putting a touchdown drive together on its opening possession. Ben Wiedenmann capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Drake Varns kicked the extra point to make it 7-0.
Louisburg caught Eudora off guard with an onside kick. Varns recovered his own kick, giving the Wildcats the ball near midfield.
Quarterback Madden Rutherford moved the chains twice on passes to Weston Guetterman. Andy Hupp ran the final 3 yards for the touchdown. Varns’ kick made it 14-0 in the first quarter.
Varns had a 41-yard field goal in the second quarter, making it 17-0 at the intermission.
The Louisburg Lady Cats 2019 state runner-up soccer team was recognized at halftime.
Eudora was marching in the second half, and the Wildcat defense bent but did not break. Louisburg held Eudora on fourth down and goal.
Konnor Vohs thwarted another Eudora drive, grounding the Cardinals’ passing game with an interception.
With less than nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Eudora got on the scoreboard with a 1-yard touchdown run.
