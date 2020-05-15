LOUISBURG – Wildcat senior golfer Calvin Dillon was a three-time Tri-County Spotlight Golfer of the Year.
Dillon would have challenged to win a fourth golfer of the year crown in four years.
Louisburg seniors Drake Varns, Garrett Rolofson, Ryan Haight, Colin Cook and Dillon were all looking to make a return trip to the state tournament.
The Wildcats qualified to send the entire team to state last year and were ready to make it two in a row this spring. Their senior season, like many other across the country in high school and college, was cancelled due to concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Dillon was a three-time state qualifier and three-time state medalist.
He shot an 80 at Mariah Hills Country Club in Dodge City on May 24, placing 11th in the Class 4A state tournament.
Dillon won the Class 4A regional title at the Paola Country Club on May 13, carding a 73 to win the event by six strokes.
He placed 11th in the state tournament at Emporia Municipal Golf Course his sophomore season, shooting a 3-over par 74.
Dillon was 10th at state his freshman year, finishing with an 80 at the Wamego Golf Course.
Dillon turned in an incredible junior season, playing as clutch as anyone in the area.
Dillon shot a 77 to win the Louisburg Invitational on April 22. The Wildcats were runner-up on their home course, carding a 340.
He shot a 75 to win the Paola Invitational at the Paola Country Club on April 8.
Dillon carded a 78 at the Osawatomie Invitational.
He captured the Frontier League title with a 3-over par 75 at Sycamore Ridge in Spring Hill.
Dillon was at the top of the Tri-County Spotlight Golf Leaderboard with a 73. He carded the round at the Paola Country Club, capturing one of his titles.
Dillon will be playing golf at the collegiate level, signing a national letter of intent to play golf at the University of Central Missouri on Nov. 15. He joins a Central Missouri State golf team that has made 27 consecutive NCAA postseason appearances and 14 MIAA championships. Coach Tim Poe has been with the program for more than three decades.
