BONNER SPRINGS — Kickers don’t always get the limelight. They are expected to make their kicks. If they don’t, it can become quite lonely for them on the sideline.
Louisburg kicker Layne Ryals had one of those nights kickers only dream about as the Wildcats defeated the Braves, 29-7, Friday, Oct. 8.
Ryals kicked a field goal, had a successful onside kick and threw a pass to convert on a fake punt.
Ryals opened the scoring with a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Louisburg recovered an onside kick, but the Wildcats could not capitalize on the opportunity.
The Wildcats struck at the end of the half on a halfback pass from Kolby Kattau to Mason Dobbins for a 56-yard touchdown, making it 9-0.
Ryals completed a pass to Carden Caplinger on a fake punt in the third quarter, giving the Louisburg Wildcats a first down.
The Wildcats took advantage. Caplinger caught another big pass. This time it was a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Declan Battle.
Bonner Springs recovered a Louisburg fumble and returned it for a 35-yard touchdown with less than five minutes to play in the third quarter.
The Wildcats were marching late in the third quarter and fumbled the ball inside the Bonner Springs 20-yard line.
Battle capped a fourth-quarter drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Aiden Barker recovered a Bonner Springs fumble and returned it 40 yards for the final touchdown of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.